We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

Snoozing alongside your furry friend is many people’s idea of a perfect night’s sleep, but there are common downsides that come with sharing a bed with your dog.

From finding drool patches on your pillow, deafening snoring, and endless amounts of dog hair left between the sheets, having your pooch in the bed can sometimes not be the dream scenario you imagined.

To help those thinking of having their pup in the bed, luxury bed linen brand Secret Linen Store has published new research that revealed the best dogs to share your sheets with.

Analysing factors such as levels of drooling, shedding, barking, energy and cross-referencing that with size, the research reveals which breeds you’re going to have the best night’s sleep with - and the worst.

Here’s what the resulting ‘pup all night’ scores indicated are the 18 best - and worse - canine bedfellows for a peaceful night’s sleep.

Just let those sleeping dogs lie!

Maltese Taking the top spot as the best dog breed to have in your bed are Maltese pooches, with their small size and lack of shedding and drooling, are officially the perfect dogs to nap with.

Yorkshire Terrier The Yorkshire Terrier scored well in all categories, only missing out on top spot because they can be slightly too energetic for long lies on a Sunday.

Cockapoo One of the most popular dog breeds in recent years, Cockapoos (a mixture of cocker spaniels and miniature poodles which aren't pedigree), are the equal third best dogs to have in your bed. They lose a couple of points for their relatively big size, but otherwise have all the right attributes to be a great bedfellow.