Dog Prices 2025: Here are the 20 most and least expensive breeds of adorable pedigree puppy - from Bulldog to Beagle 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 20th Jun 2025, 14:39 BST

How much is that doggy in the window?

We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend.

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust.

But if you are wanting a pedigree dog (one that’s a pure bred registered with the Kennel Club) then you’re going to have to splash out - research from the pet experts at Pets4Homes shows that the average puppy in the UK now costs around £2,000 – more than double the average price in 2019.

But some breeds - due to demand or scarcity - cost significantly more than others.

Here are the 20 most and least expensive breeds of pedigree pup.

We're starting with the pups you'll need deep pockets to afford. If you want to welcome a mighty Tibetan Mastiff into your home don't expect much change out of £10,000 - they are the UK's most expensive dog. Bred to guard temples in their native Tibet, they look like adorable lions.

1. Tibetan Mastiff

Bred to guard temples in their native Tibet, they look like adorable lions.

Hailing from Siberia, where they were used to pull sleds, a Samoyed puppy in the UK can cost up to £6,000.

2. Samoyed

Hailing from Siberia, where they were used to pull sleds, a Samoyed puppy in the UK can cost up to £6,000.

A Kennel Club registered English Bulldog from good breeding stock should cost in the region of £5,000. Those adorable wrinkly faces are simply priceless though.

3. English Bulldog

A Kennel Club registered English Bulldog from good breeding stock should cost in the region of £5,000. Those adorable wrinkly faces are simply priceless though.

The French Bulldog is one of the trndiest canines out there at the moment - challenging the Labrador for the title of the UK's most popular dog. Fashion comes at a price - around £4,500 at last count.

4. French Bulldog

The French Bulldog is one of the trndiest canines out there at the moment - challenging the Labrador for the title of the UK's most popular dog. Fashion comes at a price - around £4,500 at last count.

