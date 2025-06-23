We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts the ability to adapt.

That study also ranked dog breeds by how obedient they are. So, if it’s important to you that your dog is likely to follow commands there’s guidance on the breeds that should top your list - and those that you should consider steering clear of.

Here are the 20 most and least obedient breeds of dog - scientifically speaking.

1 . Border Collie We're starting with the dogs that will be delighted to obey every command. Top dog when it comes to obedience is the lively Border Collie. They do need lots of exercise though, so are not the perfect pet for everybody.

2 . Poodle The second most obedient breed of dog is the Poodle. In order to be in the top tier of obedience a dog must listen to their owners' commands on the first try at least 95 per cent of the time.

3 . German Shepherd Claiming the bronze medal for obedience is the German Shepherd - which is also one of the most all-round intelligent breeds of dog.