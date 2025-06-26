We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts the ability to adapt.

And one thing you might like to consider is that some breeds tend to stay healthier for longer, meaning your vet bills shouldn’t be too painful and your pet has a better chance of a pain-free and lengthy life.

Meanwhile others - including some of the most popular breeds - are prone to developing health problems.

Here are the 26 most - and least - naturally healthy breeds of dog.

1 . Poodle We're starting with the breeds of dog who should need the least visits to the vet. No matter which size of Poodle you go for - Standard, Miniature or Toy - these immaculate dogs tend to stay in good health, with a lifespans of up to 18 years. Only older dogs tend to develop the joint and eye issues common to the breed. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Havanese Hailing from the capital city of the Carribean island of Cuba, like many small dogs the Havanese has more chance of developing liver and kidney disease than their larger cousins. Otherwise these loving characters can be expected to remain healthy for most of their lives. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Australian Cattle Dog A relatively rare breed in Britain an Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey made it into The Guiness Book of Records as the world's oldest dog. He reached the amazing age of 29. While longevity and health don't always go hand-in-hand, the breed are known to stay fairly fit until a ripe old age. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales