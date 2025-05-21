We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend.
By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health.
The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds.
Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
Of course there’s also the practicalities of affordability, with different breeds commanding very difference prices - and upkeep costs like insurance.
Getting insurance for your dog is crucial if you don’t want to face astronomical vet bills should your pet fall ill.
A new study by pet insurance comparison website Pet Insurance Deals used data from Animal Friends to determine which dog breeds command the highest and lowest insurance premiums across more than 150 recognised breeds.
Here are the 10 breeds of dog that will see you paying the lowest monthly insurance premiums.