We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Of course there’s also the practicalities of affordability, with different breeds commanding very difference prices - and upkeep costs like insurance.

Getting insurance for your dog is crucial if you don’t want to face astronomical vet bills should your pet fall ill.

A new study by pet insurance comparison website Pet Insurance Deals used data from Animal Friends to determine which dog breeds command the highest and lowest insurance premiums across more than 150 recognised breeds.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that will see you paying the lowest monthly insurance premiums.

Lhasa Apso The cloud-like Lhasa Apso which has the joint lowest average insurance premium of any dog breed - just £4.85 a month. A Tibetan breed, they were originally used as watchdogs, helping to guard homes and temples.

Parson Russell Terrier The Parson Russell Terrier also costs an average of just £4.85 per month to insure - that's £11.18 less than the most expensive dog to insure, the Flat-Coated Retriever. This breed is named after the Reverend Jack Russell - who first bred both these dogs and the Jack Russell Terrier.

Brazilian Terrier The Brazilian Terrier takes the bronze medal as the third most affordable breed - at £4.86 monthly on average. They are thought to have been created by crossing Jack Russell Terriers, Parson Russell Terriers and Fox Terriers who were brought to Brazil from Europe in the 1800s.