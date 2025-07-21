Can Dogs Get Sunburn? An expert vet explains all - including symptoms and treatment

Sometimes too much sun can be bad for dogs. | Canva/Getty Images

It’s not just humans who can get too much sun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As temperatures continue to soar this summer, dog owners are doing their bast to keep their pets happy and healthy.

We all know how important it is to keep your dog cool during warm weather spells, but have you ever considered that dogs can experience sunburn?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help out Dr Charlotte Rice, in-house vet at pet supplement brand YuMOVE, has given some insight on the topic and explained how you can protect your furry friends when the UV is high.

Can dogs get sunburned?

Just like us, dogs can get sunburn. The sun’s UV rays can damage your pet’s skin just like they can ours. In pets, high-risk areas include noses, ears and tummies, where they have less fur. And just like in humans, over-exposure to UV rays and sunburn can increase a dog’s risk of developing skin cancer – so it’s very important to be vigilant and protect your dog's skin when the sun is shining.”

What dogs are most susceptible to sunburn?

Although all dogs are at risk of sunburn, some will be more susceptible than others.

Dogs with lighter coloured or white coats are generally more at risk than dogs with darker fur. Similarly, dogs with thinner fur or hairless breeds can be at higher risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, just because your Newfoundland has a wonderfully thick, long black coat, it doesn’t mean they can’t get sunburned – think about their nose and ear tips, for example.

And of course, in hot weather, you need to pay attention not only to UV rays but also to the temperature, as it's also very important your dog doesn't overheat.”

Hairless breeds and those with very thin coats are at greater risk of sunburn. Think of the Chinese Crested Dog, which is completely hairless, and the Mexican Hairless breeds. Perhaps more surprisingly, other breeds that are worth keeping in mind, as they have thin coats, include Boxers, Weimaraners, Greyhounds, Dalmatians, French Bulldogs and Bull Terriers.

The signs of a sunburned dog

If you’re wondering if your furry friend is experiencing sunburn, you should look out for red noses and red ears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your dog does have too much fun in the sun, often the first areas to show the effects will be their noses and the tips of their ears, alongside the belly and the tip of the tail (depending on how they’ve been lying).

The key signs of sunburn you need to look out for are reddened or sore skin that might be uncomfortable to your dog when you touch the area. Sunburn can go hand in hand with signs of heatstroke, so it is sensible to be vigilant about both on sunny, warm days.

If your dog is sunburned, see a vet as soon as possible

If you’re concerned your pet may have some sunburn, start by getting them into the shade with some water, and we recommend seeing your vet. They’ll help assess the damage, support with any aftercare, and suggest ways to help prevent it in future.

Doggy sunscreen only!

Don’t use human sunscreen on your dog. Many common ingredients in sunscreen that are safe for us are toxic for dogs, particularly zinc oxide. Opt for a dog-friendly version instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time your walks and keep to the shade