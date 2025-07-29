Oakley Valentino in happier times and nursing his adder bite. | Contributed

At just 17 months old, Oakley Valentino is a typical Labrador pup – mischievous and full of boundless energy.

Having joined the Barnes family following the loss of their beloved elderly Chihuahua, Oakley was a perfectly-timed addition to a household full of dogs, cats, kids, and love.

But when Oakley suffered a shock adder bite during a routine walk, his devastated family was left wondering if he’d pull through.

Owner Matt received a panicked phone call from his wife, Manda, informing him that Oakley had received a nasty bite while sniffing around. The curious pup had his nose deep in the grass when he disturbed a passing adder. The startled snake struck, latching onto the labrador’s nose in a moment of unexpected drama.

Pouring with blood and suddenly unable to use his legs, Oakley was rushed to the emergency vet.

There, he received urgent anti-venom and was kept overnight for treatment. A mix of fluids, antihistamines, anti-inflammatories, and pain relief helped stabilise him, ease the swelling, and support his vital organs through the shock.

After a night of observation and treatment, Oakley spent the next day at his local clinic before heading home – feeling very sorry for himself but having made a lucky escape.

Oakley’s concerned owners, Matt and Manda, are now keen to make sure their terrifying experience acts as a warning to other dog lovers.

Seeking veterinary attention fast and having the right insurance in place are essential to ensuring your dog recovers quickly and fully when a snake bite is suspected.

Thankfully, after a few unusually quiet days without his usual shoe-stealing and bin-raiding, Oakley has made a full recovery,” said Manda. “We’re so relieved to report that he’s well and truly back to his mischievous self. He’s even become a bit of a local celebrity!

“I posted a warning to other dog owners on the local social media pages, and we’ve had so many kind messages from well-wishers. Oakley even got recognised in person by a kind stranger.”

Here’s what you need to know, according to Lars Mortensen, Head Veterinarian at Agria Pet Insurance.

What are adders?

The adder is Britain’s only venomous snake, and while human victims usually only suffer pain and inflammation, bites can be life-threatening to precious pets, who are more at risk due to their curious natures. They can be found across the UK, although are absent from Ireland and the Isles of Scilly.

How common is it for adders to bite dogs?

It’s common for dogs to get bitten on their paws or front legs, but bites to the nose are more unusual and much more serious, as the venom travels to the brain at a much quicker rate.

Where and when are you likely to encounter adders?

Adders are most active during the warmer months, particularly between spring and autumn, when they emerge from hibernation to nest, breed and bask in the sun. They are most commonly found on the UK’s heathland, moorlands, and in coastal areas, vary in colour from silver-grey to brown, and can be identified by their small size and distinctive zig-zag pattern.

What are the signs and symptoms of an adder bite?

Following an adder bite, you will usually notice significant swelling at the bite site and this can be very painful. Sometimes two distinct puncture marks can be seen from the fangs but the visibility of these depends much on the location of the bite as well as the dogs coat density and colour. In more severe cases, the venom may have systemic effects on the dog which means that the dog can appear lethargic or even vomit.

When should you contact a vet?