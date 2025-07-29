Three of the most popular large dog breeds.placeholder image
Most Popular Dogs of 2025 So Far: Here are the 13 top dogs of the year according to latest figures - led by the loving Labrador Retriever

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 29th Jul 2025, 14:55 BST

These are the puppies you’re most likely to see at your local park at the moment.

When it comes to popular pets, the dog rules the roost - there are around 13.5 million living in the UK, meaning more than one-in-three households has a furry friend.

There are a remarkable 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, according to the UK Kennel Club, alongside numerous popular crossbreeds, like Labradoodles and Cockapoos.

Breeds go in and out of style over the years, but the Kennel Club keeps a close eye on them, publishing regular registration statistics.

Traditionally the Labrador Retriever is the UK’s - and the world’s - most popular dog, but it’s been challenged in recent years by trendy breeds like the French Bulldog and the Dachshund.

Here are the 15 most popular breeds of pedigree dogs right now, according to the Kennel Club figures for the first quarter of 2025 - and how many have been registered.

They are the world's most popular dog and the Labrador Retriever remains the most commonly registered breed of any size in the UK by quite some distance. There were a huge 34,141 new Labradors registered with the Kennel Club last year - meaning it easily tops the list of most common large dog breeds.

The second most popular large dog is the Golden Retriever, with 10,201 new registrations last year. The breed was created by Sir Dudley Marjoribanks at his Scottish estate in the late nineteenth century.

One of the world's most useful dogs, the German Shepherd was originally bred as a herding dog but now is popular for everything from disability assistance and search-and-rescue work, to helping the police hunt criminals and serving in the army. They are also great companion pets, with 4,817 registrations in 2024 - making them the third most popular large dog breed.

The top dog in the Kennel Club's working group is the adorable Boxer, with 2,427 registrations in 2024 - making it the fourth most popular large dog breed. The Boxer was bred from the Old English Bulldog and the now extinct Bullenbeisser.

