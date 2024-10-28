With less than 10 weeks until Christmas, the Dogs Trust is on a mission to find the dogs in its care the one gift they all want – a home for life.

The charity is been under great pressure this year received over 32,000 handover enquiries so far from owners no longer able to care for their dogs. Thankfully, in 2024 so far, the charity has also found new homes for more than 6,000 dogs.

Tthe Dogs Trust penned the famous phrase “A Dog is for Life, Not Just for Christmas” back in 1978, and they are looking for people to share their Christman and their life with a pooch this festive season.

Susan Tonner, Rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust West Calder, just outside Edinburgh says: “Christmas is fast approaching, and we are hoping to find forever homes for as many dogs as possible ahead of the festive season. While the DogsTrust team will make sure that the dogs in our care over Christmas are well looked after, with festive treats and gifts galore, we all know there’s nowhere quite like home. We are certain that there is a fantastic forever home for each and every one of ourdogs, and we’d like to see as many as possible settled in their new happy places ahead of Christmas.”

To see if you’re a potential match, just fill in an application form here with all your details and let the Dogs Tust match you up with a suitable pet.

They’ll then look at how closely your lifestyle matches the needs of the dog and, if you’re a great fit for your selected animal, they’ll invite you to meet your prospective up.

They may also organise a home check to make sure it’s suitable for your new family member.

You can also pop into the rehoming centre before submitting the application to see the dogs beforehand.

Here are 14 of the dogs currently looking for a home.

1 . Stella Stella is a 1-year-old Crossbreed. Stella is a super sweet and affectionate girl who loves spending time with her family. She is full of fun and is a joy to be around! Stella is looking for a quiet home with children aged 16 and above and no other pets. | Dogs Trust Photo Sales

2 . Bailey Bailey is a 2-year-old Shih Tzu. Bailey is super sweet once he is your friend and has that bond with you. Bailey is looking for a quiet home and can live with children aged 14 and above and would like to be the only pet in the home. | Dogs Trust Photo Sales

3 . Tia Tia is a lovely 12-Year-Old Labrador Retriever Crossbreed. She is looking for a calm peaceful home to spend her golden years. She can live with children aged 8-Years-Old and above and is fully housetrained. Tia is a sweet girl who loves the company of people and would like someone at home with her for most of the day. She will happily say hello to everyone she meets and enjoys a gentle fuss. She loves her treats, enjoys short walks and would like a garden of her own to potter in. She is looking for a home with no other pets, however is happy to go on walks with similar calm doggie friends. | Dogs Trust Photo Sales