With less than 10 weeks until Christmas, the Dogs Trust is on a mission to find the dogs in its care the one gift they all want – a home for life.
The charity is been under great pressure this year received over 32,000 handover enquiries so far from owners no longer able to care for their dogs. Thankfully, in 2024 so far, the charity has also found new homes for more than 6,000 dogs.
Tthe Dogs Trust penned the famous phrase “A Dog is for Life, Not Just for Christmas” back in 1978, and they are looking for people to share their Christman and their life with a pooch this festive season.
Susan Tonner, Rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust West Calder, just outside Edinburgh says: “Christmas is fast approaching, and we are hoping to find forever homes for as many dogs as possible ahead of the festive season. While the DogsTrust team will make sure that the dogs in our care over Christmas are well looked after, with festive treats and gifts galore, we all know there’s nowhere quite like home. We are certain that there is a fantastic forever home for each and every one of ourdogs, and we’d like to see as many as possible settled in their new happy places ahead of Christmas.”
To see if you’re a potential match, just fill in an application form here with all your details and let the Dogs Tust match you up with a suitable pet.
They’ll then look at how closely your lifestyle matches the needs of the dog and, if you’re a great fit for your selected animal, they’ll invite you to meet your prospective up.
They may also organise a home check to make sure it’s suitable for your new family member.
You can also pop into the rehoming centre before submitting the application to see the dogs beforehand.
Here are 14 of the dogs currently looking for a home.