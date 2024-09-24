Choosing to get a dog is a huge decision to make, and one that more of us than ever before have taken in recent year – around one-in-three UK households now contain at least one four-legged friend.
While some are seeking a new puppy, other big-hearted potential dog owners are happy to adopt a pet that is looking for a new forever home after perhaps not having the best start in life.
The Dogs Trust are dedicated to matching up dogs in need of a home with their perfect owner, and their centre in Glasgow currently has a wide selection of pooches.
To see if you’re a potential match, just fill in an application form here with all your details and let the Dogs Tust match you up with a suitable pet.
They’ll then look at how closely your lifestyle matches the needs of the dog and, if you’re a great fit for your selected animal, they’ll invite you to meet your prospective pup.
They may also organise a home check to make sure it’s suitable for your new family member.
You can also pop into the rehoming centre before submitting the application to see the dogs beforehand.
Here are 13 of the dogs currently looking for a home.
1. Patsy
Patsy is a 10 year old (approximately) Jack Russell who is as cute as a button. She loves going for adventures and meeting people as well as playing with her toys. Patsy is looking for an experienced family who are able to have someone at home with her at all times, as she's been unhappy when left home alone previously. However, we do recommend building this time period up gradually. There is limited information about Patsy living in a home but she isn't fully house-trained. She would therefore need direct access to a secure garden of her own, with a 5ft fence. | Dogs Trust
2. Timmy
Timmy is a sensitive boy who has a lot of love to give. He is a 6-year-old Greyhound/Bulldog cross who has a big heart. Timmy is a playful guy who loves goofing around and playing with toys - his favourite game is tug of war but he is also a fan of just rolling around. He will need to be kept on lead whilst out and about due to his high prey drive. For this reason, he would love to have direct access from the home to a secure garden, with a 6ft fence, to run around freely in. He is also trained to wear a muzzle during stressful situations, if it's needed. Timmy has been previously worried around young children so it is important for any children, including visitors, to be over 16 years old in his new home. | Dogs Trust
3. Margot
Margot is a gorgeous lurcher cross who is approximately 4-years-old who loves attention and her food. Margot is a smart girl and is fully housetrained, affectionate and happy being left for a couple of hours. She needs to have direct access to a garden with a 6ft fence for her to run around in, as she will need to stay on the lead and be muzzled when walking in public spaces due to her high prey drive. Lovely Margot can live with kids over the age of 12 years old and would need to be the only pet in the home. Margot is extremely affectionate and laid back in the home, she will sneak on to your lap for cuddles and will make a wonderful addition to a special home. | Dogs Trust
4. Layla
Lovely Layla is a 5-year-old collie cross who is looking for an active home in a quiet environment. This beautiful girl would be best suited to a family who have had dogs before and she would like to have direct access to her very own secure garden with a 5ft minimum fence. Since Layla will need to be kept on lead whilst in public, this gives her her own safe space to frolic and relax in. Her garden will need to be secure as she has proven herself to be quite the Houdini in the past. This gorgeous girl would be happy to be left for 3-4 hours a day and could share her home with older children - 16 years and over. | Dogs Trust