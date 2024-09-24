2 . Timmy

Timmy is a sensitive boy who has a lot of love to give. He is a 6-year-old Greyhound/Bulldog cross who has a big heart. Timmy is a playful guy who loves goofing around and playing with toys - his favourite game is tug of war but he is also a fan of just rolling around. He will need to be kept on lead whilst out and about due to his high prey drive. For this reason, he would love to have direct access from the home to a secure garden, with a 6ft fence, to run around freely in. He is also trained to wear a muzzle during stressful situations, if it's needed. Timmy has been previously worried around young children so it is important for any children, including visitors, to be over 16 years old in his new home. | Dogs Trust