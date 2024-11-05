Fireworks tonight: RSPCA give advice on keeping pets safe during fireworks
Members of the public have revealed their dog-owning family and friends will take their pets away with them on a quiet break this firework season.
When we asked people in Manchester about pets’ reaction to fireworks, one man said his sister will take her dog away to a “quiet zone”, her lodge in the Lakes. A woman said: “I know someone that’s got a little Jack Russell who is terrified of fireworks and they go away to the Peak District because they live in a area where there’s a lot of fireworks around this time of year, so they just book a week away somewhere else and just stay in a cottage away from all the annoyance”.
In Liverpool, one local compared fireworks to “armaments”, saying:“It’s like bombs going off in the road late at night.” While a man in Birmingham said they are “harmless fun” and “a way of celebrating”.
Tips for keeping pets calm and safe during firework season
Long walk
One tip is taking your dog out for a long walk before any expected firework displays.
Keep windows and doors closed
On returning home, windows should be kept closed and pets kept in a safe space where they can not bolt out of the door if they become frightened.
Playing background noise like a television show or calming music can also help.
