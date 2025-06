National Records of Scotland have marked the 50 years since current records began by revealing Scotland’s top baby names of the last five decades.

And while Noah, Muhammad and Rory top the charts at the moment, they have some way to catch up with the overall popularity of more traditional names like David and Andrew.

Here are the 15 most popular boy baby names in Scotland since 1974 - and what they mean.

1 . David Topping the list is David, with 40,647 baby boys being called the name in the last 50 years. Of Hebrew origin, it means 'beloved'. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . James Second spot goes to James, with 35,432 parents choosing the name over the last five decades in Scotland. It's another Hebrew name meaning Hebrew name 'supplanter' or 'holder of the heel'. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Andrew Taking the last podium place is Andrew, with 32,437 babies called the name in Scotland since 1974. A name of Greek origin, it means 'manly' or 'strong'. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales