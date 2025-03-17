Choosing a name for your new arrival is one of the most crucial decisions parents will make, and it’s a choice that sticks around for a lifetime.

For some parents-to-be, it’s an opportunity to break the mould and pick something truly unique like Crispin or Reverie while others might gravitate towards trendy names such as Axel, Presley, or Wyatt, giving their little one a cool, modern vibe.

But lately, there's been a delightful return to tradition with a growing number of parents turning to vintage baby names, reviving some long-lost gems that are becoming increasingly popular in nursery rooms across the nation.

These names, once seen as outdated, are now back in the limelight, and many are proving to be wonderfully distinctive yet charming.

According to a recent study from Go Au Pair, here are the 20 vintage names are experiencing a resurgence.

1 . Cordelia Cordelia is a name of Latin and Celtic origins, meaning 'heart' or 'daughter of the sea'. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Julia Julia is a Latin name, meaning 'youthful' or 'downy-haired'. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Sylvia Sylvia is a name of Latin origin, meaning 'woods' or 'forest' and is derived from the word 'silva'. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales