Baby Names 2025: Here are 20 vintage and trendy baby names you'll see eveywhere this year - including Arthur

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:47 BST

The experts think that there will be a return to more traditional baby names this year.

Choosing a name for your new arrival is one of the most crucial decisions parents will make, and it’s a choice that sticks around for a lifetime.

For some parents-to-be, it’s an opportunity to break the mould and pick something truly unique like Crispin or Reverie while others might gravitate towards trendy names such as Axel, Presley, or Wyatt, giving their little one a cool, modern vibe.

But lately, there's been a delightful return to tradition with a growing number of parents turning to vintage baby names, reviving some long-lost gems that are becoming increasingly popular in nursery rooms across the nation.

These names, once seen as outdated, are now back in the limelight, and many are proving to be wonderfully distinctive yet charming.

According to a recent study from Go Au Pair, here are the 20 vintage names are experiencing a resurgence.

Cordelia is a name of Latin and Celtic origins, meaning 'heart' or 'daughter of the sea'.

1. Cordelia

Cordelia is a name of Latin and Celtic origins, meaning 'heart' or 'daughter of the sea'. | Canva/Getty Images

Julia is a Latin name, meaning 'youthful' or 'downy-haired'.

2. Julia

Julia is a Latin name, meaning 'youthful' or 'downy-haired'. | Canva/Getty Images

Sylvia is a name of Latin origin, meaning 'woods' or 'forest' and is derived from the word 'silva'.

3. Sylvia

Sylvia is a name of Latin origin, meaning 'woods' or 'forest' and is derived from the word 'silva'. | Canva/Getty Images

A name that dates back to ancient Greece, Theodore means 'gift of God' or 'divine gift'.

4. Theodore

A name that dates back to ancient Greece, Theodore means 'gift of God' or 'divine gift'. | Canva/Getty Images

