New records released by National Record of Scotland have revealed what names new Scottish parents chose for thier babies last year.

It was all change at the top - with new number ones for both boys and girls names.

Noah had last been the most popular boys’ name in 2022, while Olivia returns to the number one spot for the seventh time, having stayed in the top three since 2008.

They take the top spots from the previous year’s favourites, Luca and Isla.

NRS chief executive Alison Byrne said: “I’d like to extend a warm welcome to all the new babies on behalf of NRS. Noah and Olivia are the comeback kids, returning to the top of the charts.

“We had a record number of different boys’ names used in registrations in 2024.

“Some of those climbing quickly are Reggie, Myles and Callan for boys; while Eliza, Romy and Nora jumped up the rankings for girls.

“Muhammad also enters the top 10 for the first time, rising nine places to second in the boys’ list.

“It’s fascinating to look at the data for the past five decades and see the growing range of names in use.

“It is much easier now for a name to rise in the charts compared with previous generations.

“In 1974, more than 1,700 baby boys were called David, but 50 years on, Noah topped the chart with only 366.”

Here are the 18 most popular baby names in Scotland.

1 . Noah Noah has returned to the top spot having last been the most popular boys' name in 2022. There were 366 new Noahs last year. It's a name Hebrew origin, meaning 'rest' or 'repose'.

2 . Muhammad Second spot goes to Muhammad, with 293 parents opting for the name. It's an Arabic name, meaning 'praiseworthy'.

3 . Rory There were 275 Rory, putting the name into third spot. Of Irish Gaelic origin, it means 'red king'.