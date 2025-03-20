Choosing a baby name is a big decision.Choosing a baby name is a big decision.
Choosing a baby name is a big decision. | Canva/Getty Images

Top Baby Names Scotland: Here are officially the 18 most popular boy baby names in 2024 - including Noah

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 20th Mar 2025, 13:22 BST

There’s a new name at the top.

New records released by National Record of Scotland have revealed what names new Scottish parents chose for thier babies last year.

It was all change at the top - with new number ones for both boys and girls names.

Noah had last been the most popular boys’ name in 2022, while Olivia returns to the number one spot for the seventh time, having stayed in the top three since 2008.

They take the top spots from the previous year’s favourites, Luca and Isla.

NRS chief executive Alison Byrne said: “I’d like to extend a warm welcome to all the new babies on behalf of NRS. Noah and Olivia are the comeback kids, returning to the top of the charts.

“We had a record number of different boys’ names used in registrations in 2024.

“Some of those climbing quickly are Reggie, Myles and Callan for boys; while Eliza, Romy and Nora jumped up the rankings for girls.

“Muhammad also enters the top 10 for the first time, rising nine places to second in the boys’ list.

“It’s fascinating to look at the data for the past five decades and see the growing range of names in use.

“It is much easier now for a name to rise in the charts compared with previous generations.

“In 1974, more than 1,700 baby boys were called David, but 50 years on, Noah topped the chart with only 366.”

Here are the 18 most popular baby names in Scotland.

Noah has returned to the top spot having last been the most popular boys’ name in 2022. There were 366 new Noahs last year. It's a name Hebrew origin, meaning 'rest' or 'repose'.

1. Noah

Noah has returned to the top spot having last been the most popular boys’ name in 2022. There were 366 new Noahs last year. It's a name Hebrew origin, meaning 'rest' or 'repose'. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Second spot goes to Muhammad, with 293 parents opting for the name. It's an Arabic name, meaning 'praiseworthy'.

2. Muhammad

Second spot goes to Muhammad, with 293 parents opting for the name. It's an Arabic name, meaning 'praiseworthy'. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
There were 275 Rory, putting the name into third spot. Of Irish Gaelic origin, it means 'red king'.

3. Rory

There were 275 Rory, putting the name into third spot. Of Irish Gaelic origin, it means 'red king'. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A total of 270 babaies were called Theo. It's a name of Greek origin, meaning 'gift of God' or 'divine gift'.

4. Theo

A total of 270 babaies were called Theo. It's a name of Greek origin, meaning 'gift of God' or 'divine gift'. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Baby namesScotlandParentsbabies
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice