Choosing a name for your new arrival is one of the most crucial decisions parents will make, and it’s a choice that sticks around for a lifetime.

And new records released by National Record of Scotland have revealed what names new Scottish parents chose for thier babies last year.

It was all change at the top - with new number ones for both boys and girls names.

Noah had last been the most popular boys’ name in 2022, while Olivia returns to the number one spot for the seventh time, having stayed in the top three since 2008.

They take the top spots from the previous year’s favourites, Luca and Isla.

Here are the 13 most popular girl baby names in Scotland.

1 . Olivia Topping the table is Olivia, with 266 babies given the name last year. Of Latin origin, it means 'olive tree' or 'olive' and is associated with peace and prosperity.

2 . Isla There were 264 Islas in 2024, making it the second most popular name. It is of Scottish origin and derived from the name of the Scottish island of Islay, literally meaning 'island'.

3 . Freya Third spot goes to Freya, chosen by 244 parents. Of Old Norse origin, it means 'lady' or 'noble woman'.