There was no shortage of more unusual baby names in Scotland last year.
There was no shortage of more unusual baby names in Scotland last year.

Unusual Scottish Girl Baby Names: These are 17 names given to just one baby girl in Scotland last year - from Khleopatra to Excel

National Records of Scotland (NRS) have revealed their annual roundup showing the country’s favourite baby names.

By David Hepburn
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST

For girls, the top name is Olivia for the second year in a row – the name has been a long-term favourite holding the top spot in six of the previous seven years.

And, according to NRS Statistician Daniel Burns, a number of trends have become evident with the latest figures.

He explained: “There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.”

This increase in the number of names being used has thrown up some pretty unique ones in the last 12 months.

Here are 17 that caught our eye – all of which were used on a single Scottish birth certificate in 2022.

It's not quite completely unique - there's a singer in London whose stage name is Khleopatra - but it's unlikely that the Scottish baby given this name will bump into many namesakes.

1. Khleopatra

It's not quite completely unique - there's a singer in London whose stage name is Khleopatra - but it's unlikely that the Scottish baby given this name will bump into many namesakes. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Are the parents of the one baby called Madonna last year particularly religious - or are they just fans of the queen of pop?

2. Madonna

Are the parents of the one baby called Madonna last year particularly religious - or are they just fans of the queen of pop? Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Speaking of royalty, names don't get much more regal than Queen. Perhaps this one-off baby moniker was a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

3. Queen

Speaking of royalty, names don't get much more regal than Queen. Perhaps this one-off baby moniker was a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

A name that is now best known for the spreadsheet programme commonly used on computers, the name Excel means "to surpass someone or something".

4. Excel

A name that is now best known for the spreadsheet programme commonly used on computers, the name Excel means "to surpass someone or something". Photo: Canva/Getty Images

