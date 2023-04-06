Unusual Scottish Girl Baby Names: These are 17 names given to just one baby girl in Scotland last year - from Khleopatra to Excel
National Records of Scotland (NRS) have revealed their annual roundup showing the country’s favourite baby names.
For girls, the top name is Olivia for the second year in a row – the name has been a long-term favourite holding the top spot in six of the previous seven years.
And, according to NRS Statistician Daniel Burns, a number of trends have become evident with the latest figures.
He explained: “There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.”
This increase in the number of names being used has thrown up some pretty unique ones in the last 12 months.
Here are 17 that caught our eye – all of which were used on a single Scottish birth certificate in 2022.