National Records of Scotland have revealed their annual roundup showing the country’s favourite baby names.

Noah has knocked Jack off the top of the baby name chart according to new figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS).

Jack had spent 14 consecutive years at number one but the biblical boat builder’s moniker has sailed into the top spot, with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.

For girls, the top name is Olivia, for the second year in a row. The name has been a long-term favourite holding the top spot in six of the previous seven years.

NRS Statistician Daniel Burns said: “NRS is happy to welcome all the new babies of 2022. A relative flood of Noahs in the last four years has saw the name leap from 8th to 1st. There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.

“Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name there were upwards of 1,700 babies a year with the top boys name. Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.”

Popular culture is also having an impact on the names chosen for babies.

Daniel explained: “Luca has climbed 20 places to land in 5th place for boys, moving into the top 10 for the first time; possibly given a boost by Luca Bish appearing on Love Island. The name Maeve has been used in a couple of different TV shows and has grown in popularity over the past few years. Names seen on Love Island, such as Luca, Millie, Arabella and Kai have all increased since appearing on screen. Other names apparently influenced by celebrities include Lando, Tilly, Matilda and Dua.”

Daniel added: “The latest figures also reveal a rise in names relating to nature, with Violet, Daisy, Ivy, Wren, Dahlia, Primrose, Oakley and River all rising. Oakley and River rose for both boys and girls.”

Here are the 50 most popular names for boys and girls in Scotland according to the National Records of Scotland figures.

Top Boy Names

These are the top 50 boy names in Scotland – and how many babies were given the names in 2022.

1. Noah – 373

2. Jack – 342

3. Leo – 310

4. Harris – 274

5. Luca – 273

6. Oliver – 261

7. Rory – 251

8. Archie – 246

9=. Alfie – 243

9=. James – 243

9=. Theo – 243

12=. Finlay – 234

12=. Lewis – 234

14. Alexander – 230

15. Charlie – 226

16. Brodie – 221

17. Lucas – 203

18. Finn – 201

19. Logan – 195

20. Thomas – 183

21. Mason – 177

22. Oscar – 164

23=. Max – 160

23=. Muhammad – 160

25. Tommy – 159

26. Freddie – 156

27. Jacob – 147

28. Cameron – 145

29. Jude – 143

30. Arthur – 140

31. Daniel – 137

32. Kai – 135

33. Harry – 132

34. Blake – 131

35. Ollie – 129

36=. Harrison – 122

36=. Hunter – 122

36=. Roman – 122

39. Adam – 118

40. William – 117

41. Arlo – 116

42. Caleb – 115

43. Reuben – 110

44=. Ethan – 105

44=. Liam – 105

46. George – 103

47. Sonny – 102

48. Nathan – 101

49=. Angus – 100

49=. Jamie – 100

49=. Theodore – 100

Top Girl Names

These are the top 50 girl names in Scotland – and how many babies were given the names in 2022.

1. Olivia - 309

2. Isla – 296

3. Freya – 294

4. Millie – 280

5. Emily – 244

6. Amelia – 234

7=. Grace – 233

7=. Sophie – 233

9=. Ava – 226

9=. Ella – 226

11. Lily – 218

12. Charlotte – 214

13. Sophia – 184

14. Aria – 177

15=. Harper – 169

15=. Ivy – 169

17. Evie – 161

18. Lucy – 158

19. Mia – 156

20. Rosie – 154

21. Sofia – 149

22. Eilidh – 146

23. Orla – 144

24. Maisie – 143

25=. Daisy – 134

25=. Willow – 134

27. Jessica – 129

28. Ruby – 127

29. Ellie – 122

30=. Anna – 119

30=. Bonnie – 119

32. Elsie – 116

33. Esme – 115

34=. Maya – 113

34=. Sienna – 113

36. Mila – 106

37. Robyn – 105

38. Isabella – 104

39=. Georgia – 101

39=. Hannah – 101

41. Poppy – 100

42. Eva – 98

43. Ayla – 96

44. Layla – 95

45=. Callie – 94

45=. Skye – 94

47. Hallie – 93

48. Holly – 92

49. Maeve – 90