Noah has knocked Jack off the top of the baby name chart according to new figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS).
Jack had spent 14 consecutive years at number one but the biblical boat builder’s moniker has sailed into the top spot, with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.
For girls, the top name is Olivia, for the second year in a row. The name has been a long-term favourite holding the top spot in six of the previous seven years.
NRS Statistician Daniel Burns said: “NRS is happy to welcome all the new babies of 2022. A relative flood of Noahs in the last four years has saw the name leap from 8th to 1st. There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.
“Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name there were upwards of 1,700 babies a year with the top boys name. Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.”
Popular culture is also having an impact on the names chosen for babies.
Daniel explained: “Luca has climbed 20 places to land in 5th place for boys, moving into the top 10 for the first time; possibly given a boost by Luca Bish appearing on Love Island. The name Maeve has been used in a couple of different TV shows and has grown in popularity over the past few years. Names seen on Love Island, such as Luca, Millie, Arabella and Kai have all increased since appearing on screen. Other names apparently influenced by celebrities include Lando, Tilly, Matilda and Dua.”
Daniel added: “The latest figures also reveal a rise in names relating to nature, with Violet, Daisy, Ivy, Wren, Dahlia, Primrose, Oakley and River all rising. Oakley and River rose for both boys and girls.”
Here are the 50 most popular names for boys and girls in Scotland according to the National Records of Scotland figures.
Top Boy Names
These are the top 50 boy names in Scotland – and how many babies were given the names in 2022.
1. Noah – 373
2. Jack – 342
3. Leo – 310
4. Harris – 274
5. Luca – 273
6. Oliver – 261
7. Rory – 251
8. Archie – 246
9=. Alfie – 243
9=. James – 243
9=. Theo – 243
12=. Finlay – 234
12=. Lewis – 234
14. Alexander – 230
15. Charlie – 226
16. Brodie – 221
17. Lucas – 203
18. Finn – 201
19. Logan – 195
20. Thomas – 183
21. Mason – 177
22. Oscar – 164
23=. Max – 160
23=. Muhammad – 160
25. Tommy – 159
26. Freddie – 156
27. Jacob – 147
28. Cameron – 145
29. Jude – 143
30. Arthur – 140
31. Daniel – 137
32. Kai – 135
33. Harry – 132
34. Blake – 131
35. Ollie – 129
36=. Harrison – 122
36=. Hunter – 122
36=. Roman – 122
39. Adam – 118
40. William – 117
41. Arlo – 116
42. Caleb – 115
43. Reuben – 110
44=. Ethan – 105
44=. Liam – 105
46. George – 103
47. Sonny – 102
48. Nathan – 101
49=. Angus – 100
49=. Jamie – 100
49=. Theodore – 100
Top Girl Names
These are the top 50 girl names in Scotland – and how many babies were given the names in 2022.
1. Olivia - 309
2. Isla – 296
3. Freya – 294
4. Millie – 280
5. Emily – 244
6. Amelia – 234
7=. Grace – 233
7=. Sophie – 233
9=. Ava – 226
9=. Ella – 226
11. Lily – 218
12. Charlotte – 214
13. Sophia – 184
14. Aria – 177
15=. Harper – 169
15=. Ivy – 169
17. Evie – 161
18. Lucy – 158
19. Mia – 156
20. Rosie – 154
21. Sofia – 149
22. Eilidh – 146
23. Orla – 144
24. Maisie – 143
25=. Daisy – 134
25=. Willow – 134
27. Jessica – 129
28. Ruby – 127
29. Ellie – 122
30=. Anna – 119
30=. Bonnie – 119
32. Elsie – 116
33. Esme – 115
34=. Maya – 113
34=. Sienna – 113
36. Mila – 106
37. Robyn – 105
38. Isabella – 104
39=. Georgia – 101
39=. Hannah – 101
41. Poppy – 100
42. Eva – 98
43. Ayla – 96
44. Layla – 95
45=. Callie – 94
45=. Skye – 94
47. Hallie – 93
48. Holly – 92
49. Maeve – 90
50. Emma – 89