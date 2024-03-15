They are one of the most loved animals on the planet, reports say that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats such is an owner love and affection for these wonderful cute animals.

And while their head boops are adorable and they 16-hour snoozes make them look beyond cute, some cat breeds can even perform cool tricks with the relevant training.

So if you would like a cat that you can give the time and attention to, and be rewarded with cute little tricks, these 10 cat breeds are the most likely to suit your needs.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Pixiebob A Pixiebob cat breed can be taught you walk on a leash. They are very calm, composed and intelligent breeds.

2 . American Shorthair The American Shorthair breed have sparkling personalities, while they are also very calm, which enables them to learn very easily.

3 . Ocicat The adventurous Ocicat cat breed actively enjoys inventing and learning new cat tricks.

4 . Turkish Van Sociable and playful that Turkish Van is a cat that thrives on attention. Teach it some tricks and play some fetch with your kitty cat and they will love it!