These are 9 luxury breeds of cat are the most expensive to buy in 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 12th Sep 2022, 15:38 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT

Cats are loved the world over and have been one of the most worshipped animals on the globe for centuries.

It is actually reported the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats and once you have been around one of these amazing animals, it’s will be easy to understand why people get so easily obsessed by their furry little faces and cute-as-pie bean toes.

And, indeed, it is true that all cats are beautiful, but in a world of beautiful kitty cats, these 10 breeds stand out above the rest when it comes to cost according to financesonline.com.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The Ashera is reportedly the most expensive breed of cat on the globe, with this beautiful breed of cat costing up to $125,000. This breed is a mix between an African Serval, an Asian Leopard and a domesticated cat.

1. The Ashera

The Ashera is reportedly the most expensive breed of cat on the globe, with this beautiful breed of cat costing up to $125,000. This breed is a mix between an African Serval, an Asian Leopard and a domesticated cat.

Costing a reported $3,000, the Russian Blue is a calm and affectionate cat that has a very sweet temperament.

2. Russian Blue

Costing a reported $3,000, the Russian Blue is a calm and affectionate cat that has a very sweet temperament.

The popular Persian is much loved for its short muzzle and long hair. This breed has been known to fetch as much as $5,500.

3. Persian

The popular Persian is much loved for its short muzzle and long hair. This breed has been known to fetch as much as $5,500.

Independent, but also very loving, the American Wirehair cat breed has a calm, sweet and loving personality and can cost up to $1,200.

4. American Wirehair

Independent, but also very loving, the American Wirehair cat breed has a calm, sweet and loving personality and can cost up to $1,200.

