Here are 10 of the most chilled out cat breeds in the world.

Which cat breed is the calmest: 10 breeds of beautiful cat that are the most chilled out

These 10 stunning cat breeds are most likely to enjoy a cat nap as opposed to play time.

By Graham Falk
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:13 GMT

Many owners will tell you that once a cat owns you – sorry, once you own – you will be addicted to these beautiful animals for the rest of your days.

Did you know the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats? Though we expect it may be even more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that isn’t too over zealous and doesn’t need much stimulation, then these 10 chilled kitty cat breeds might just be perfect for you according to rover.com*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The Ragdoll cat breed is super chilled out. If you think you enjoy a snooze and a snuggle, these little beauties are experts at it.

1. Ragdoll

The Ragdoll cat breed is super chilled out. If you think you enjoy a snooze and a snuggle, these little beauties are experts at it. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Patient and tolerant, the Selkirk Rex cat breed are not as attention seeking as other breeds. They do enjoy some playtime, but are quite content to stay chilled out.

2. Selkirk Rex

Patient and tolerant, the Selkirk Rex cat breed are not as attention seeking as other breeds. They do enjoy some playtime, but are quite content to stay chilled out. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

One of the world's most popular breeds, the American Shorthair is able to get along with the entire household. They laid back attitude can sometimes lead to weight gain, so it is good to get some exercise into them when possible.

3. American Shorthair

One of the world's most popular breeds, the American Shorthair is able to get along with the entire household. They laid back attitude can sometimes lead to weight gain, so it is good to get some exercise into them when possible. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Russian Blue cat breed is very independent and would be perfect for slighter smaller households, as they don't require space to run around in as much as other breeds.

4. Russian Blue

The Russian Blue cat breed is very independent and would be perfect for slighter smaller households, as they don't require space to run around in as much as other breeds. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cats