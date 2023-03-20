All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
34 minutes ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
1 hour ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
3 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
Which cat breeds are the most vocal? Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Which cat breeds are the most vocal? Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Which cat breeds are the most vocal? Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Which cat breeds are the loudest: 10 of the most vocal and talkative breeds of beautiful cat in 2023

Looking for a cat that will definitely keep you company? These 10 cute breeds of cat are known for being the most chatty.

By Graham Falk
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:17 GMT

There is a reason cats are adored the world over by pet owners. Independent they may be, these loving and affectionate creatures love to bond with their owners – and some of them can even hold a terrific conversation!

Which cat breed is the calmest: 10 breeds of beautiful cat that are the most chilled out

As attested by many through the decades, once you have been in the company of these beautiful and cuddly kitty cats, it’s easy to become quite obsessed!

It is actually reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

Hypoallergenic Cats 2023: 10 breeds of gorgeous cat that don't shed much hair - including the LaPerm cat breed

However, if you are looking to add a cat that will keep you company and make sure you know you’re loved with the love of a cat chat, then these 10 beautiful and bold breeds are sure to suit your needs, according to Purina.

On Trend Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 9 of the most expensive breeds of loving cat - including the unique Savannah

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The American Bobtail breed of cat is an athletic with many traits similar to a dog - believe it or not! They are talkative, confident and very friendly.

1. American Bobtail Cat Breed

The American Bobtail breed of cat is an athletic with many traits similar to a dog - believe it or not! They are talkative, confident and very friendly. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
This beautiful breed thrives with human interactions, and loves to chat - though they are very sweet in their tone and not as demanding as their ancestors the Siamese.

2. Burmese

This beautiful breed thrives with human interactions, and loves to chat - though they are very sweet in their tone and not as demanding as their ancestors the Siamese. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Turkish Van has a beautiful bushy tail and a sweet, loving nature. They love to curl up on your lap and have a wee cuddle.

3. Turkish Van

The Turkish Van has a beautiful bushy tail and a sweet, loving nature. They love to curl up on your lap and have a wee cuddle. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
One of the oldest breeds of cat is the Japanese Bobtail. They are very sociable and are known to live as long as 15-18 years.

4. Japanese Bobtail

One of the oldest breeds of cat is the Japanese Bobtail. They are very sociable and are known to live as long as 15-18 years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Cats