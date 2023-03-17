All Sections
Here is the Bengal cat and 9 other clever breeds of cat that are easy to train. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Most Clever Cat Breeds 2023: 10 more of the most intelligent cat breeds you can train easily - including the Bengal Cat

These 10 clever, cute and brainy cat breeds are easy to train and are the most intelligent breeds on the planet.

By Graham Falk
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:33 GMT

One of the most adored creatures the planet over, reports say that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats such is an owner love and affection for these wonderful cute animals.

And while their head boops are adorable and they 16-hour snoozes make them look beyond cute, some cat breeds can even perform cool tricks with the relevant training.

So if you would like a cat that you can give the time and attention to, and be rewarded with cute little tricks, these 10 cat breeds are the most likely to suit your needs.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

This gentle giant is incredibly adaptable. The Maine Coon cat breed is very intelligent and loves to please, which makes it a particularly good candidate for training.

1. Maine Coon

This gentle giant is incredibly adaptable. The Maine Coon cat breed is very intelligent and loves to please, which makes it a particularly good candidate for training. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Japanese Bobtail is super energetic, smart and a complete attention seeker. Their love for playtime and interaction make them the perfect breed for training.

2. Japanese Bobtail

The Japanese Bobtail is super energetic, smart and a complete attention seeker. Their love for playtime and interaction make them the perfect breed for training. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The adventurous Ocicat cat breed actively enjoys inventing and learning new cat tricks.

3. Ocicat

The adventurous Ocicat cat breed actively enjoys inventing and learning new cat tricks. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Sociable and playful that Turkish Van is a cat that thrives on attention. Teach it some tricks and play some fetch with your kitty cat and they will love it!

4. Turkish Van

Sociable and playful that Turkish Van is a cat that thrives on attention. Teach it some tricks and play some fetch with your kitty cat and they will love it! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

