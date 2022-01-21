LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date confirmed in new trailer and what to expect from LEGO game

The result of five years of development has finally come to light: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally has a release date.

In a gameplay overview released on January 20th, 2022, we got the most extensive look at the game so far, including playable sections and cut scenes.

The game will cover all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, from the original trilogy to the controversial prequels to the modern trilogy, all recreated with LEGO’s unique brand of video game humour.

Although developed TT Games has tackled much of this content before, the gameplay trailer shows plenty of new features and additions to make it very exciting for any Star Wars fan – or even the casual gamer.

Here’s what we know about the game so far.

When is the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date?

After a nail-biting wait with very little news from TT Games, The Skywalker Saga is back with a confirmed release date of April 5th, 2022.

The game will be available to play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC.

There’s no word yet on how much the game will cost, but we can expect that to come in the coming months when pre-orders begin.

After a long wait, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally has a new release date. Photo: IGDB.

What does the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer tell us?

In a word: plenty. It’s certainly even more ambitious than previous LEGO games.

All the old trademarks of LEGO games are still there, like funny takes on classic Star Wars moments, like Darth Vader revealing his true relationship to Luke, remade irreverently.

On top of that, the developers have combined the classic story mode with plenty of open-world exploration opportunities.

The latest gameplay overview shows new features included in several aspects of the game. Photo: IGDB.

When you reach a new location, you can choose to continue with the story, or explore side plots and extra areas in that place.

Space travel also allows you to choose where to go, once again allowing you to take a break from the main story and simply explore the universe of Star Wars.

You can also choose where in the Saga to begin.

Purists can start with the original trilogy, while those who want to experience the story chronologically can begin with Episode I.

Whatever you choose, there are nine episodes to explore in total.

The developers have also changed up attacks, allowing players to combine moves in a more complex way than before to deal more damage.

The game spans all nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga. Photo: IGDB.

You'll also be able to take cover during battle and use a crossfire to aim more precisely.

NPCs seem to have more intuitive responses, reacting to well-placed shots.

This is really just scratching the surface of what’s to come from LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The open world nature of the game means that we can only really know everything that the game has to offer when we play it.