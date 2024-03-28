Here are 10 cat breeds that will be able to learn tricks easily. Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 cat breeds that will be able to learn tricks easily. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Easily Trained Cat Breeds 2024: Here are 10 breeds of smart cat that will learn tricks easily - including the adorable Pixiebob

Here are 10 clever cat breeds that are the easiest to train and teach tricks to.
By Graham Falk
Published 30th Aug 2022, 15:49 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 15:48 GMT

They are one of the most loved animals on the planet, reports say that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats such is an owner love and affection for these wonderful cute animals.

And while their head boops are adorable and they 16-hour snoozes make them look beyond cute, some cat breeds can even perform cool tricks with the relevant training.

So if you would like a cat that you can give the time and attention to, and be rewarded with cute little tricks, these 10 cat breeds are the most likely to suit your needs.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

A Pixiebob cat breed can be taught you walk on a leash. They are very calm, composed and intelligent breeds.

1. Pixiebob

A Pixiebob cat breed can be taught you walk on a leash. They are very calm, composed and intelligent breeds. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The American Shorthair breed have sparkling personalities, while they are also very calm, which enables them to learn very easily.

2. American Shorthair

The American Shorthair breed have sparkling personalities, while they are also very calm, which enables them to learn very easily. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The adventurous Ocicat cat breed actively enjoys inventing and learning new cat tricks.

3. Ocicat

The adventurous Ocicat cat breed actively enjoys inventing and learning new cat tricks. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Sociable and playful that Turkish Van is a cat that thrives on attention. Teach it some tricks and play some fetch with your kitty cat and they will love it!

4. Turkish Van

Sociable and playful that Turkish Van is a cat that thrives on attention. Teach it some tricks and play some fetch with your kitty cat and they will love it! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

