We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend – that’s around 13 million pups.

It makes them far the most popular pet in the UK (ahead of cats and fish) and they make for wonderful companions – scientifically proven to improve both our mental and physical health.

With more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

You might also choose to rehome a dog looking for a new life from a charity like the Dogs Trust.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

And one thing you might like to consider is that different breeds are known for having different lifespans - although much will depend on the individual dog in question.

Here are the 15 breeds of dog that tend to live the longest lives.

1 . Chihuahua Perhaps surprisingly, small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs - a point proven by the Chihuahua. The tiny breed lives for an average of an impressive 15-20 years.

2 . Jack Russell Terrier Another small dog with a long life, the Jack Russell can also live for up to 20 years, although tend to average a lifespan closer to 16 years.

3 . Toy Poodle While Standard Poodles and Miniature Poodles both live relatively long lives, the Toy Poodle outdoes them both with a lifespan of up to 18 years.