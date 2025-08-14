Some dogs are more likley to reach a ripe old age than others.placeholder image
Dogs That Live Longest 2025: Here are the 15 breeds of adorable dog with the longest average lifespans - including the Dachshund 🐶

By David Hepburn
Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:28 BST
It’s a tragic fact that the majority of dog owners will outlive their beloved pet.

We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend – that’s around 13 million pups.

It makes them far the most popular pet in the UK (ahead of cats and fish) and they make for wonderful companions – scientifically proven to improve both our mental and physical health.

With more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

You might also choose to rehome a dog looking for a new life from a charity like the Dogs Trust.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

And one thing you might like to consider is that different breeds are known for having different lifespans - although much will depend on the individual dog in question.

Here are the 15 breeds of dog that tend to live the longest lives.

Perhaps surprisingly, small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs - a point proven by the Chihuahua. The tiny breed lives for an average of an impressive 15-20 years.

1. Chihuahua

Perhaps surprisingly, small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs - a point proven by the Chihuahua. The tiny breed lives for an average of an impressive 15-20 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another small dog with a long life, the Jack Russell can also live for up to 20 years, although tend to average a lifespan closer to 16 years.

2. Jack Russell Terrier

Another small dog with a long life, the Jack Russell can also live for up to 20 years, although tend to average a lifespan closer to 16 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

While Standard Poodles and Miniature Poodles both live relatively long lives, the Toy Poodle outdoes them both with a lifespan of up to 18 years.

3. Toy Poodle

While Standard Poodles and Miniature Poodles both live relatively long lives, the Toy Poodle outdoes them both with a lifespan of up to 18 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

An Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey holds the record for the longest-lived dog - reaching an incredible 29 years of age. A dog rarely seen in UK parks, the breed normally lives for around 15 years.

4. Australian Cattle Dog

An Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey holds the record for the longest-lived dog - reaching an incredible 29 years of age. A dog rarely seen in UK parks, the breed normally lives for around 15 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

