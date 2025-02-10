We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And one thing you might like to consider is that some breeds tend to stay healthier for longer, meaning your vet bills shouldn’t be too painful and your pet has a better chance of a pain-free and lengthy life.

The Labrador Retriever, for instance, may be the world’s favourite dog, but they are predisposed to ear, eye and joint problems.

Here are 13 of the healthiest dog breeds.

1 . Poodle No matter which size of Poodle you go for - Standard, Miniature or Toy - these immaculate dogs tend to stay in good health, with a lifespans of up to 18 years. Only older dogs tend to develop the joint and eye issues common to the breed.

2 . Australian Cattle Dog A relatively rare breed in Britain an Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey made it into The Guiness Book of Records as the world's oldest dog. He reached the amazing age of 29. While longevity and health don't always go hand-in-hand, the breed are known to stay fairly fit until a ripe old age.

3 . Havanese Hailing from the capital city of the Carribean island of Cuba, like many small dogs the Havanese has more chance of developing liver and kidney disease than their larger cousins. Otherwise these loving characters can be expected to remain healthy for most of their lives.