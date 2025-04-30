Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.
There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.
Before you start filling your tank with whatever colourful fish that takes your fancy it’s worth doing your homework.
Some fish present a serious challenge to look after - being tremendously picky about food and conditions.
Meanwhile, others just need a clean tank with a heater, filtration and basic fish food to thrive.
Here are the 12 easiest to look after.
1. Guppy
The beautiful Guppy is one of the most low maintenance tropical fish out there. Also known as the Millionfish or Rainbow fish - which have large multi-coloured tails and originally come from northeast South America. In common with some other common aquarium fish, they live-birth their young, rather than laying eggs. Many first time fish owners have been delighted to wake up one morning to find tiny Guppy babies have arrived overnight. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Molly
From the same family as the Guppy - and equally easy to keep - Mollies can be differentiated by their body shape and smaller tail. Widespread across the Americas, the Molly can come in a variety of colours, with black and orange being among the most popular with aquarium owners. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Neon Tetra
The Neon Tetra is the UK's (and probably the world's) most popular tropical fish. The tiny fish's bright red and blue colouring and ease of care are a winning combination for beginners. They originally come from backwater streams in the Amazon basin in South America. You'll need a seperate tank if you want to breed them though. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Zebra Danio
Also known as the Zebra Fish. like most of the fish on this list the Zebra Danio is a relatively small fish, hence doesn't need an enormous tank. Get at least five and they will naturally form a school. These fish will eat pretty much anything so that's one less thing to worry about. | Canva/Getty Images