1 . Guppy

The beautiful Guppy is one of the most low maintenance tropical fish out there. Also known as the Millionfish or Rainbow fish - which have large multi-coloured tails and originally come from northeast South America. In common with some other common aquarium fish, they live-birth their young, rather than laying eggs. Many first time fish owners have been delighted to wake up one morning to find tiny Guppy babies have arrived overnight. | Canva/Getty Images