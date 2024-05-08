With cat ownership on the rise, it is clear to see why we have become so obsessed with these cute furry animals. After all, they have been worshipped for centuries and even thought to bring good luck.

And while their head boops are adorable and they 16-hour snoozes make them look beyond cute, some cat breeds can even perform cool tricks with the relevant training.

So if you would like a cat that you can give the time and attention to, and be rewarded with cute little tricks, these 10 cat breeds are the most likely to suit your needs.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Pixiebob A Pixiebob cat breed can be taught you walk on a leash. They are very calm, composed and intelligent breeds.

2 . American Shorthair The American Shorthair breed have sparkling personalities, while they are also very calm, which enables them to learn very easily.

3 . Ocicat The adventurous Ocicat cat breed actively enjoys inventing and learning new cat tricks.

4 . Turkish Van Sociable and playful that Turkish Van is a cat that thrives on attention. Teach it some tricks and play some fetch with your kitty cat and they will love it!