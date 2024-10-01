This is the newest addition to this food lover’s postcode

Edinburgh’s Stockbridge has always been a coffee and a cake sort of place.

However, it’s starting to become even more of a foodie destination, for dinner, lunch and drinks, stuffed cookies, sandwiches, pastry, pies and gelato.

Whatever your yen, this is your neighbourhood.

The newest addition to the postcode will be Stockbridge Eating House.

It’s opening at the end of St Stephen Street on October 17 and will be located in the former premises of iconic burger restaurant, Bell’s Diner, which was in situ for an incredible 52 years.

Dishes on the ‘noon until night’ section of the menu will include razor clams, bacon and riesling; goat kebab; brown crab on toast, and lamb breast fritters, with puddings including sea buckthorn curd doughnuts.

This project is headed by Dale Mailley, the talented chef behind the 12-year-old Gardener’s Cottage in Royal Terrace Gardens and The Lookout on Calton Hill.

We asked him a few questions about the new venue.

Dale Mailley | Contributed

Why are you branching out into a new restaurant, and are the Gardener's Cottage and The Lookout continuing?

This is my first solo venture after over a decade at Gardener's Cottage. Those restaurants will continue and I will remain as a director and shareholder. However, I'm excited about focusing on a casual offering and in a neighbourhood I love.

Did you ever eat at Bell's Diner? What did you think?

Yes, I did and I have very fond memories of the burgers served there, it was a great eatery and I'm super excited about taking it forward.

Bell’s Diner was bijoux. How many covers will your restaurant seat, and where is the kitchen?

We can accommodate 28 covers in total, which are made up of mostly communal tables of three or six and a few smaller tables too. Reservations can be made for up to six people and we will always keep the front seats for any walk-ins. Yes, the kitchen is tiny, but I seem to be attracted to very small kitchens. I like it like that. I will be in the kitchen each day cooking, as head chef, and can't wait to get it all started up.

What are you going to do to the interior, did it need a lot of work?

We have kept the interior very simple with three long tables taking up most of the dining room. These are covered in gingham tablecloths and we’ve got white walls.

There are quite a few new openings in Stockbridge. Any others that you rate?

Stockbridge has such a vibrant food scene. I'm a big fan of Skua for cocktails and their amazing snacks, and I absolutely love Harkness Pies on Raeburn Place.

Will it be an all-day menu at the new restaurant?

Yes we will serve lunch from Thursday to Sunday, supper on Friday and Saturday evenings and breakfast on the weekends. The menu will change throughout the day with a roast on a Sunday. The menu is flexible, but with no small plates, and there will be hearty flavours. We use whole animals and, as such, you might find venison mince on toast at lunch for £8.50 with the loins cooked on the bone for two to share at supper.

Stockbridge Eating House dish | Contributed

How has your cooking evolved over the years?

I have continued to focus on produce and I feel that, even more than ever, I like to let the ingredients be the star of the show. We are not doing foams - all of the kitchen’s focus is on flavour and showcasing produce with care.

Are you dog friendly? Because Stockbridge has a lot of dogs!

No, unfortunately not. Although I love dogs, we’re so small that it's just not practical.

What are the signature dishes? Will there be a burger on the menu, in tribute to the former occupant?

Yes, we will have a burger on the menu sometimes, but it won’t just be any burger. Our take will be made from wild game including hare, rabbit and venison with bone marrow butter and house pickles. We have our version of Kentucky fried chicken (KFP) but as Kentucky fried pheasant with a buttermilk dressing. We will be serving a full breakfast with Bowers Butchers bacon, black pudding and our Arbroath smokie bun is going to be available for breakfast but will carry over onto the lunch menu too. My homemade chips with Hollandaise sauce will also be a staple. They will be cooked in dripping like granny used to do it.

Why did you choose a simple name for the business?

I want the menu to be approachable and allow guests to approach it however they see fit. If you fancy grilled lobster for lunch with a glass of champagne and your dining partner wants a full cooked breakfast and a cup of coffee, then go for it. The menu is essentially all of the things I always want to eat on my days off and feel is not on offer right now. All the care and attention of the fine dining restaurants, but without the faff.

Stockbridge Eating House, 7 St Stephen Street, Edinburgh, www.stockbridgeeatinghouse.co.uk