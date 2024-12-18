Christmas in Scotland Past: Here are 16 festive memories from half a century ago

We Scots haven’t always been the most festive bunch - Christmas Day wasn’t even a public holiday until 1958, with most folk working on Boxing Day until it followed in 1974.

But back in the day though the country was still festooned in decorations in December and large crowds would gather to watch the switching on of the Christmas lights.

Meanwhile every big department store had a grotto and a queue of eager children, patiently waiting for their turn to sit on Santa’s lap.

Grab a mince pie, pour yourself a mulled wine and enjoy a journey to Scottish Christmas past.

Jingle belles Nurses singing Christmas carols round the Christmas tree at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, 1960s

The main attraction Christmas Tree at Mound - Lights switched on by 8 year-old Thomas Forrest. General View - As children sing Christmas carols 1959

Window shopping Christmas window displays in Patrick Thomsons on North Bridge in Edinburgh.