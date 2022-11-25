Enjoy breakfast with Santa at Boddam Public Hall

The breakfast event will be held on Saturday, December 10, from 9am to 10.30am.
The hall will be decorated for Christmas and there will be a Santa’s grotto.
Breakfast will be a continental-style breakfast and there will be a selection of Breakfast items including cereal, toast, yoghurt, pastries, fruit juice, tea and coffee.
Each table will have the opportunity to go up to the grotto and meet the man himself.
They will receive a selection box and will be able to take pictures with Santa, before he heads off to prepare for Christmas Eve.
Tickets for the event are £10 per person and non-refundable. Children under one a free.
Message the page to book your spot.