The vibrant Glasgow neighbourhood crowned Scotland's 'coolest place to live' in 2025 by Time Out
A Glasgow neighbourhood has been dubbed one of the ‘coolest places to live’ in the UK - and the number one spot in Scotland.
Time Out, the international travel and hospitality magazine, named Finnieston, situated between the city centre and West End, in its shortlist of the seven hippest neighbourhoods.
Brimming with hip eateries, chic bars and artisanal coffee houses, the area has long been seen as one of the trendiest places to bag a property.
The guide said: “In 2025 you’ll still find plenty of the warehouses and exposed brick interiors of Finnieston’s industrial past, only now they’re features of trendy music venues like SWG3 or Michelin rated restaurant Ox and Finch.
“New spots are always popping up down this end of Sauchiehall and Argyle streets: renowned chef Modo Diagne just opened Trust, a restaurant where you pay £30 for five mystery courses.
“Then there’s the continued brilliance of classic Finnieston spots like the Hidden Lane, which remains an ever-evolving community where local artists can create, collaborate, and sell their work.
The area is also home to the original Crabshakk, as well as Porter and Rye, The Finnieston, The Gannet and Roots and Fruits.
Its most famous landmark is the Finnieston Crane which towers 175 feet over the River Clyde and is a vivid reminder of Glasgow’s industrial past.
To the north of Finnieston is a leafy cluster of traditional yellow sandstone tenement buildings, which can be found on Sauchiehall, Kelvingrove and Derby streets.
South of Argyle Street lies St Vincent Crescent, a highly desirable A-listed terrace constructed in 1850.
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Argyle Street is just a stone’s throw from Finnieston and is one of the city’s most famous – and free – attractions.
Meanwhile, SWG3 at the former Customs and Excise warehouse on Eastvale Place has remained one of the city’s trendiest arts venues.
At next year’s Commonwealth Games, several sports will be held in Finnieston’s Scottish Exhibition Centre.
According to Rightmove, house prices in Finnieston are an average of £260,643.
The majority of properties sold in the area over the last year were flats, selling for an average price of £250,581. Terraced properties sold for an average of £265,750.
Prices are 4% up on the previous year and 3% up on the 2022 peak of £252,646 according to the property website.
Ranked top of the list is Camberwell in London, noted for its greenery and top-class dining options.
It was followed by Digbeth in Birmingham and Canton in Cardiff.
The other areas that made the list are London Road in Brighton, Cotham in Bristol and Ancoats in Manchester.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.