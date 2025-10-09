Professor Green Glasgow: Rap star Professor Green hints at opening of new fast food takeaway on Byres Road

Rachel Fergusson
By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 9th Oct 2025, 09:15 BST
The new store, PG Fast Food, is ‘coming soon’.

Rapper Professor Green has teased he is opening a fast food restaurant in the West End of Glasgow.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, the artist, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, shared a snippet of a new store called PG Fast Food on the city’s Byres Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The clip shows the star taking in the sites before exiting the subway at Hillhead station.

Sporting a high-vis jacket and a hard hat, he’s seen working behind the scenes at the shop before revealing the store’s exterior which displays a ‘Coming Soon’ sign.

The video is captioned: “From the studio to Byres Road, PG has been cooking something up in Glasgow” with the hashtag ‘Coming Soon’.

The rapper posted the sneak peak on his social media on Wednesdayplaceholder image
The rapper posted the sneak peak on his social media on Wednesday | Getty Images

Fans expressed their excitement below the post, with one saying: “No words for how buzzing I am for this.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another said: “Well this wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card…..but huge congratulations…..looking forwards to visiting.”

The rapper’s hits include I Need You Tonight, Read All About It, Jungle and Just Be Good To Green.

Related topics:GlasgowWest EndFoodTakeawayScotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice