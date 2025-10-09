The new store, PG Fast Food, is ‘coming soon’.

Rapper Professor Green has teased he is opening a fast food restaurant in the West End of Glasgow.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, the artist, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, shared a snippet of a new store called PG Fast Food on the city’s Byres Road.

The clip shows the star taking in the sites before exiting the subway at Hillhead station.

Sporting a high-vis jacket and a hard hat, he’s seen working behind the scenes at the shop before revealing the store’s exterior which displays a ‘Coming Soon’ sign.

The video is captioned: “From the studio to Byres Road, PG has been cooking something up in Glasgow” with the hashtag ‘Coming Soon’.

Fans expressed their excitement below the post, with one saying: “No words for how buzzing I am for this.”

Another said: “Well this wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card…..but huge congratulations…..looking forwards to visiting.”