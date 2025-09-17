An award-winning Scottish restaurant known for its ambitious cooking and visually impressive dishes will close down at the end of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a rough few years for Scotland’s hospitality industry, with many much-loved restaurants, cafes and bars closing down. The latest is Glasgow’s Michelin recommended The Gannet.

Headed up by chef patron Peter McKenna, the restaurant, which celebrates Scottish produce, opened in 2013 in the trendy Finnieston area of the west end and gained critical acclaim including being recommended in the Michelin Guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now The Gannet will be serving its last customers on Hogmanay, but there are ‘exciting plans’ for the unit.

The Gannet in Glasgow's west end. | Robert Perry

Posting on the restaurant’s social media, Mr McKenna wrote: “It’s with mixed emotions that I write this, but it’s time to close one chapter before opening the next. We will be welcoming guests for our last service at The Gannet on New Year’s Eve, 31/12/25.

“The Gannet has been open for 12 successful years, and we are immensely proud of what has been achieved. Many milestones have been celebrated, and many memories made. Together, we have built a remarkable restaurant—a true cornerstone of hospitality in Glasgow.

“I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to our network of producers and suppliers, without whom we wouldn’t have been able to go on this journey. Their passion and guidance have been a constant source of inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incredible teams we’ve had the pleasure of working with who embraced our philosophy wholeheartedly and made it their own. There are far too many talented chefs and front-of-house professionals to mention. Both Kevin and I have constantly been humbled by their enthusiasm and dedication.

“A huge thank you to our loyal guests, we have loved sharing our take on Scottish hospitality with you, we’ve been incredibly lucky to call many of you friends, your support has been greatly appreciated.

“We can’t wait to share our exciting plans for Eleven Fifty-Five Argyle Street in the coming months but until then we are looking forward to welcoming many familiar faces between now and the end of the year, we have some incredible events lined up.

“Of course, all in-date vouchers will be honoured, and if not used before we close, can be carried across to the new restaurant with the same conditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gannet

The Gannet recently moved away from serving a tasting menu , instead focusing on an a la carte menu. Speaking at the time, Mr McKenna said: “What I want is a comprehensive, a la carte menu individually priced, so somebody can come in and they can have a bowl of wild garlic soup with Maryhill cultivated mushrooms or a rack of hogget or a whole lobster.

“The Gannet has always been a neighbourhood restaurant and I want to reassert that.”

The Michelin Guide had this to say about the popular restaurant: “One of the stalwarts of the Finnieston dining scene, The Gannet is a proper neighbourhood restaurant run by a close-knit team.

“There are playful elements to the ambitious cooking and dishes are visually impressive throughout, available from either an à la carte – supplemented by specials – or a fixed-price 3 course lunch.