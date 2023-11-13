With qualification to Euro 2024 already secured, Steve Clarke could look to hand some fringe players an opportunity to stake a claim for a place in his European Championship squad next summer.

Josh Doig

The biggest opportunity in this week's camp most definitely falls to young former Hibs left back. With Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Aaron Hickey all ruled out with injury, Doig has been drafted into the squad and will compete with Celtic's Greg Taylor for that position on the left hand side.

The 21-year-old will have watched on as the likes of another former Serie A star in Hickey have gone from teenage prospect to one of the first names on Steve Clarke's team sheet and will feel he can do the same.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet to be capped by his country, we get the feeling we may see him get some game time over the next week and if he can impress, he could nudge himself ahead of Taylor in the pecking order.

Liam Kelly

The Motherwell goalkeeper should be a safe bet to make the Euro 2024 squad and appears to be Clarke's second choice goalkeeper behind Angus Gunn.

However, the 27-year-old still only had the one cap to his name and will want to ensure he equips himself well over the next two games that he is likely to start. With injury, there's opportunity and Kelly will hope that can not only solidify his spot in the squad, but also give his manager something to think about when it comes to his starting XI.

Jacob Brown

The Luton Town striker has yet to catch fire in his sporadic performances for Scotland, though the manager seems to trust him and he has often made the squad ahead of others.

He has seven caps in total but we have only seen in a Scotland jersey once in 2023 and with the likes of Lawrence Shankland, Kevin Nisbet and the soon-to-be returning Ross Stewart breathing down his neck, he really needs to show why the fans why he is currently Scotland's best option if Che Adams or Lynden Dykes are unavailable.

Anthony Ralston

Nailing down that right wing back slot is a tough gig for the Celtic full back when he isn't even first choice for his club and has both Hickey and Nathan Patterson in front of him.

However, with the former ruled out of the double header with Georgia and Norway, there's a window of chance that Ralston could come in an give the boss food for thought - after all, we've seen Ralston do it before with the Hoops under Ange Postecoglou.

Lewis Ferguson

This one, much like Liam Kelly above, is less about the Bologna midfielder making the squad but more about proving to Clarke he's good enough and ready enough to play in the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Aberdeen player has always looked a talent but has progressed rapidly since his move to Italian side Bologna, scoring ten goals in 43 games in Serie A, which has resulted in many fans calling for him to be given an opportunity.