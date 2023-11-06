James Tavernier's double strike against Hearts sent Rangers to the Viaplay Cup Final - and made him the seventh highest scoring defender in professional football history.

James Tavernier celebrates his 111th Rangers goal against Hearts in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. Cr. Getty Images

A Rangers centurion, Tavernier has more than paid back the £200,000 fee the club shelled out on him in the summer of 2015.

His two goals in the 3-1 win over Hearts at the weekend took him to an astonishing 111 Rangers goals - ridiculous numbers for a right back that has surpassed any expectations that may have been placed when he joined from Wigan almost nine seasons ago.

Here are the Gers captain's best goals for Rangers.

Dundee United (A) Scottish Premiership 2020

Without doubt his best goal in the red, white and blue of Rangers. His 17th of the season at the time, his curled free kick came from all of 35 yards and few strikes have been more aesthetically pleasing since.

His 30th goal contribution of the season, it put the Ibrox club 13 points clear at the top of the league in December and they would go on to complete the season unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership.

Dortmund (H) Europa League 2022

Tavernier ghosting in at the back post became almost inevitable in Rangers' astonishing run to the Europa League final in 2022 and his clinching second goal against the German giants in the knockouts took the roof off Ibrox.

Leading 4-3 on aggregate at the time, a Jude Bellingham led Dortmund had the home side under huge pressure and just when you worried Gio Van Bronckhorst's side were set to buckle, Tavernier stepped up to slam home a memorable second goal that set on Rangers on the path few could have seen coming at the time.

Celtic (A) Scottish Premiership 2023

While the day ended in Old Firm disappointment for his side, his sublime free kick against Celtic silenced the home crowd and was typical of the 32-year-old's set piece excellence.

With first half stoppage time running down, the right back hit a 30-yard direct free kick that left Joe Hart helpless in the home goal. His best strike in an Old Firm by some distance.

Hibs (H) Scottish Championship 2015

The Rangers captain had a flying start to his Ibrox career, scoring nine goals in his first 14 games, however, the best came in a 1-0 win over Hibs in front of a sold out crowd.