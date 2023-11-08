Referee Steven McLean speaks with Hibs defender Jordan Obita after his foul on St Mirren's Richard Taylor results in a penalty being awarded after a VAR check. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Frustrated Hibs manager Nick Montgomery says his men are going to have to learn to score three goals in a game if they want to be sure of taking home three points.

The Easter Road boss was speaking after his men twice gave away a lead in a 2-2 draw which extended their run of games without a win to seven.

“Maybe we need to start scoring three, because every time we score two, we draw the game. It’s something we’ll talk about this week.

“It’s another game we could have got three points out of, but we only have ourselves to blame. We can talk about managing the game and finishing it off and I thought we had plenty of chances to do that even in the first half. We were outstanding.

“We expected them to come out [for the second half] and put balls in the box and we dealt with that, mostly. But the late equaliser is of our own doing. There’s a minute to go and we just need to see the game out.

“We had a breakaway and we somehow turn the ball over and the next thing is it’s in the back of the net. It’s another game where we have led away from home and it might be a good point come the end of the season but right now it’s a difficult one to take.

“We’ve put so much effort into the game, played some great football, especially in the first half. And at the moment it seems like we’re getting punished for every decision.”

Having taken an early lead, VAR intervened to award St Mirren a second half penalty. Mark O’Hara scored from the spot and while Joe Newell reestablished Hibs’ advantage, Lewis Jamieson netted a stoppage time equaliser.

“I’m not here to talk about refereeing or VAR … but if that’s a penalty there are going to be ten penalties in every game,” said Montgomery. “I’m a little bit frustrated by that one as well. Look, the ball wasn’t even going in that area. I’ve watched it and the lad Richard Taylor has got in front of Jordan Obita – but he’s six-foot-five and he’s just dropped to the floor with no contact.

“If players want to just throw themselves on the floor and they’re going to go and look at VAR, there are going to be a lot of stoppages. But, again, that’s not the reason why we didn’t take three points.

“We went in front twice, probably could have killed the game off – but again it’s that lack of experience, naivety, where we don’t see the game out and win ugly.”

But St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson was also frustrated his men did not bag the win, despite showing pride in the way the side kept battling back.