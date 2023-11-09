Steve Clarke has already started badgering his bosses to ensure Scotland have the best possible chance of success in Germany next summer ahead of next month's Euro 2024 draw in Hamburg.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is pushing the SFA to give his side the best possible Euro 2024 camp in Germany. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

One of the advantages of qualifying with two games to spare is that Scotland have earned themselves a head start over many other countries. The Scotland manager has revealed that reconnaissance has already begun ahead of the finals.

The manager has named his squad for the remaining two Group A qualifying games against Georgia and Norway, with former Hibs full-back Josh Doig and Celtic defender Anthony Ralston helping off-set the absence of a trio of key players in skipper Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Aaron Hickey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While there are still targets to aim for, including matching Spain’s likely points total of 21 by the end of the group, Clarke has the luxury of being able to plan ahead. He intends to use the time wisely.

“The preparations have started,” he said. “You have to look at all the training camps and I have three boys out there just now, led by Graeme Jones, looking at facilities. We have done that before the draw so that we are ready to move.

"But you can’t nail that down until you know which part of the country you will be based in. We have started to prepare but at the moment that is peripheral to finishing the campaign well. We will try to get the best facilities we can.”

Clarke issued his demands at an SFA board meeting last week. “I asked for everything!” he said. “I’m not sure I will get it, but I asked for it.”

“Quite a lot of the boys, when you look at who they are playing for and the level, the training grounds and facilities, the hotels, travel and way they move about, it is all top class,” he added.

“We are aware of budget constraints with the Scottish FA but it’s my job, and (that of) Graeme Jones as Head of Performance, to try and push as much as we can to get the best possible facilities and travel arrangements for the players.

“So that it doesn’t feel like they are taking a step down when they come away. We want to push all the time. Obviously the more tournaments you qualify for, the more chance you have of getting those little perks!”

Scotland will head to the Turkish resort of Antalya for some warm-weather training before next week’s double header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are going to Turkey for a couple of days and this was organised before we found out we are quite a good team who could qualify before the later stages!" said Clarke.

“We thought these two games would be absolutely crucial so we worked out if we left on the Sunday night, we could get to Turkey and have a couple of days of warm weather training.

“It also breaks up a long trip to Georgia. We are in a very nice hotel - the best one! That was already pre-booked but it’s also something we should be looking to do anyway.