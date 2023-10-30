Ahead of tomorrow's Nations League clash with Netherlands, returning midfielder Erin Cuthbert is looking to inject 'the Scottish DNA' into Pedro Martinez Losa's squad at Hampden Park tomorrow.

Erin Cuthbert returns to the Scotland Women team tomorrow. Cr. SNS Group.

Energetic, honest and someone who always wears her heart on her sleeve, Erin Cuthbert is the beating heart of the Scottish Women's national team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm a terrible watcher - same at club. I'm kicking every ball, I'm so anxious. I don't feel any nerves when I play football but as soon as I'm on the sidelines and I feel I can't control the game, I'm a mess" admitted the Chelsea midfielder.

The Irvine born midfielder will have been tearing her hair out on Friday as Scotland were dismantled far too easily against the Netherlands. Pedro Martinez Losa's side fell way below their recent high standards that had saw them lose just one of their last eight games.

"I won't shy away from that" - Scotland's defeat to Netherlands

Honest in her assessment of the 4-0 defeat in Nijmegen, Cuthbert linked up with the squad again on Saturday and revealed what she feels the side need to show ahead of tomorrow's night return clash with the Dutch in Glasgow.

"We all had a discussion about it on Sunday. The girls who played spoke about it, the staff spoke about it, I had a chance to speak about it. I'll not shy away from things - even when I'm playing I'll be the first to hold my hands up and say that was my fault but I'll also be the first to expect the same standards from everyone else. I won't shy away from that" she said.

"But the girls already know. It's a dressing room full of international experience - they know it wasn't good enough. They don't need to anyone but themselves - staff, me - to tell them that they were at the level expected of a national team like us.

"We need to all instil that confidence in each other that we are good ball players, we are capable of getting on the ball. That's the DNA under Pedro in recent years. We need to show ourselves, show our character, get on the ball but also bring a bit of the Scottish DNA - a little bit of getting stuck in, a little bit letting them know you're there.

"We pride ourselves as a national team that we make ourselves difficult to beat first and foremost. Scots are always known for being physical and getting stuck in.

"The Scottish DNA"

"We should never lose sight of that part of our game, despite wanting to play nice, attractive football. Keep the ball, keep possession but that for me is the fundamental of Scotland and who we are is winning our battles, being aggressive and winning the duals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That builds your confidence. As soon as you win a tackle, you let your opponent know you're there - that makes me think 'right, I can get there next time', then you're there and then it builds your confidence to get the ball and play" added Cuthbert.