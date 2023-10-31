Scotland 0-1 Netherlands reaction: Brugts ensures its a double Dutch on uninspiring night at Hampden
An uninspiring performance from Scotland Women saw them fall to another UEFA Nations League defeat as Netherlands took a 1-0 win at Hampden Park.
Before last week's 4-0 thrashing by Netherlands, some solid if unspectacular form had seen chinks of light start to emerge for Scotland in the Pedro Martinez Losa era.
That loss in Nijmegen opened up some old wounds from the 12 months previous and, with them, lingering doubts surrounding the Spaniard's regime returned. Sure, they were missing key players through injury but - by their own admission - the defeat to the Dutch was simply not good enough.
That one defeat in eight had now become no win in three and encouraging signs were heralded as false dawns. Football is a funny old game, isn't it?
Netherlands would again enter tonight's game as favourites and duly took the win with 1-0 victory thanks to a fine strike from Esmee Brugts. Few were expecting much else. That said, there was an expectation that Scotland needed to compete far more they did last week.
And while it wasn't disheartening as Friday, tonight's loss was best summed up by one supporter who proclaimed they "never felt like Scotland set out to win the game". And it was hard to argue.
The defensive set up and inability to get past the half way line led to a feeling of inevitability. Those displays against the might of England and Australia a distant memory. No shots on target and only two in the entire game tells its own story.
Led by Jenna Clark, the home side has been stubborn if unspectacular in defence but come the hour mark when Esmee Brugts smashed home a right footed drive from 20 yards, it felt like it was very much game over - and it proved to be.
There were some bright moments. Jenna Clark was assured on her return to the starting XI, Martha Thomas' introduction managed to spark a late flurry and Sandy MacIver picked up the player of the match award on her debut.
However, while it quite relegate Scotland from their Nations League group, it will leave the onlooking Hampden crowd wondering exactly what Scotland's identity and plan is moving forward.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.