World Cup 2022: 8 players with a point to prove at Qatar 2022 - including Rangers star
Here are 8 players who will have a point to prove at the winter World Cup in Qatar.
The first ever winter World Cup in Qatar started on Sunday evening and with home nations England and Wales ready to get their own tournaments underway, excitement is building.
FIFA’s competition arrived with plenty of criticism surrounding it but on the field, there is plenty to get tuned into with an array of world class talent competing for football’s biggest prize.
And while we await the likes of Harry Kane, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski to arrive and showcase their undoubted talent – which players will be arriving in Qatar with a point to prove?
There’s been some written off, a few that have fallen into the football abyss and some squad inclusions that have raised the eyebrows of fans across the globe.
However, each of them are sure to be ready to prove their worth on the world stage.
Here are 8 players we think have a real point to prove at the World Cup.