Here are 8 players who will have a point to prove at the winter World Cup in Qatar.

The first ever winter World Cup in Qatar started on Sunday evening and with home nations England and Wales ready to get their own tournaments underway, excitement is building.

FIFA’s competition arrived with plenty of criticism surrounding it but on the field, there is plenty to get tuned into with an array of world class talent competing for football’s biggest prize.

And while we await the likes of Harry Kane, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski to arrive and showcase their undoubted talent – which players will be arriving in Qatar with a point to prove?

There’s been some written off, a few that have fallen into the football abyss and some squad inclusions that have raised the eyebrows of fans across the globe.

However, each of them are sure to be ready to prove their worth on the world stage.

Here are 8 players we think have a real point to prove at the World Cup.

1. Mario Goetze - Germany Since he scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, the Frankfurt midfielder's career hasn't exactly gone how you would expect. However, a return to form at club level has seen him return to Hansi Flick's squad and he will be determined to have another memorable tournament.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - England The Liverpool full back has a Premier League and Champions League winners medal in his cupboard already despite being only 24-years-old but has faced criticism for his international displays. Now would be the perfect time to quiet his critics.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal He's one of the greatest players that has ever existed, however, with 'that' interview surfacing on the eve of the tournament and the player unable to force himself into the Manchester United starting XI, Ronaldo will feel like he has something to prove in his last World Cup.

4. Eden Hazard - Belgium The former Chelsea legend's move to Real Madrid has certainly been an ill-fated one. However, he is still a world class talent on his day and, with Belgium's 'golden generation' on their final tournament, he will know what he needs to know this winter.