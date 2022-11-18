With just days to go until Qatar 2022, World Cup fantasy football teams are being made across the globe. Here are the defenders we think will be the ultimate point scorers in the opening throws of the tournament – including two Newcastle United stars.

Which of these defensive stars will you include in your fantasy team? Cr: Getty Images

There are just days to go until the controversial Qatar 2022 World Cup begins and fantasy football squads across the globe are being pieced together carefully as the hours count down.

This week we have already brought you the top tips for how to ensure you get the maximum out of your forward line, and now we have put together the definitive list of which defenders you should include the keep things tight at the back.

Competition between pals is always fun in your WhatsApp group and, complete with questionable team names, it is finally time to show those closest to you that you are the ultimate fountain of knowledge when it comes to knowing which football stars are most likely to perform on the world stage.

Are you looking to ensure your defenders rack the clean sheets and maximise your points total in the group stages? Then take a look at our list of must buys, top tips and bargain buys to ensure you remain ahead of the contenders in your World Cup fantasy football league.

How do I play World Cup 2022 fantasy football

Easy. Head to the official FIFA fantasy football website here, pick and manage your own dream team for the tournament, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances throughout the tournament.

There are unlimited free transfers right up until the first game kicks off. Which is Qatar vs Ecuador on Sunday 20 November and the deadline for all team picks.

What is my budget and how do I pick my squad

To get started, you’ll need to pick a squad of 15 players, with a total budget of €100 million.

You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, on match day, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15.

Which defenders are a ‘must pick’ for your side

Denzel Dumfries – Netherlands (€5.5 million)

With the Dutch side likely to line-up with wing backs, the duo of Dumfries and Jurren Timber are likely to play a more advanced role in the side.

The Netherlands are the favourites to win their group and so should bring some much needed clean sheet points to your side, while the 26-year-old Inter defender could also hand you some bonus points by offering assists and goals.

João Cancelo – Portugal (€6 million)

Unless you live on the moon, you can’t fail to have noticed the talents of Manchester City full back Cancelo. Capable on either side, the Portuguese star already has two Premier League goals this season and is a genuine goal threat from deep.

He’s the joint most expensive defender on the game but is worth the risk.

Nicolas Tagliafico – Argentina (€5.5 million)

With Group C handing his side tests against Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland, you can expect Argentina to be favourites to quality top of the pile – and Tagliafico will gain some clean sheets on the way.

We recommend choosing first choice left back Tagliafico for his potential to offer you goals and assists too. He’s already shown what he is capable of in both boxes for Lyon this year and could be a shrewd addition to your back line.

Kieran Trippier – England (€5 million)

With Kyle Walker not fit until the end of the group stages and Reece James ruled out completely, the Newcastle United full back is on form and a certain starter or England’s opening games against Iran and United States.

Bizarrely, he is one of the Three Lions cheapest defenders despite his goal scoring form at club level. ‘Tripps’ is a free-kick and corner kick taking expert that should grab your points in the group stages – and he’s well under-priced.

Who are our top tips and bargain buys?

Fabian Schar – Switzerland (€4 million)

Looking for a reliable defender who should bring you some points without breaking the bank? Newcastle United Swiss defender could be a shrewd move.

Switzerland do face tournament favourites Brazil in their group, but games against Serbia and Cameroon could prove far more fruitful – and Schar could grab some unexpected and much needed points.

Benjamin Pavard – France (€5 million)

Picking the Bayern Munich defender results in both risk and reward. The benefits are his likelihood of offering clean sheet points with France the favourites in their group and his already guaranteed starting position. The cons? He’s not known for his goal-scoring ability, having not scored for France since 2018.

Joakim Mæhle – Denmark (€4.5 million)

You quite simply cannot pass on the Atlanta defender. One of the top scorers for the Danes in qualifying, the defender scored five goals in nine games for Kasper Hjulmand’s side and at such a low price is an absolute bargain.

Neco Williams – Wales (€4.5 million)

He hasn’t had the best of starts to life at Nottingham Forest, but the former Liverpool full back is a key cog in Robert Page’s Welsh defence.

