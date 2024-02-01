However, if we had to pin it down to a top 25 of all time, then the difficulty in choosing can be a little overwhelming so we decided to ask our readership at The Scotsman who they pinpoint as the best Scottish singer of all time.
1. Annie Lennox (Eurythmics)
Annie Lennox is the most successful Scots in the history of music following her incredible career alongside Dave Stewart in Eurythmics. Perhaps it is not surprise she takes the top spot.
2. Bon Scott (ACDC)
The Forfar born the lead vocalist and lyricist was the frontman of iconic rock band AC/DC from 1974 until his untimely death in 1980 and takes our number two spot. Photo: Paul Kane
3. Jim Kerr (Simple Minds)
He asked you to not forget about him in the 1980s - and you definitely haven't as the Simple Minds frontman completes our top three.
4. Lewis Capaldi
Still a relative youngster in terms of his career, the fact he sits in fourth in this list is evidence of his huge impact on pop music in recent years. We can't wait to see him back.