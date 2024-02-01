All Sections
Best Scottish Singers Ever: Here are the 25 best Scottish singers of all time - from Annie Lennox to Bon Scott

Scotland is undeniably a huge producer some of the most iconic singers and vocalists of all time across numerous different genres. But who is the best of all time?

By Graham Falk
Published 1st Feb 2024, 13:48 GMT

Be it Annie Lennox in the 1980s or Lewis Capaldi in the present day, Scotland have always had a prominent voice at the top of charts for decades.

However, if we had to pin it down to a top 25 of all time, then the difficulty in choosing can be a little overwhelming so we decided to ask our readership at The Scotsman who they pinpoint as the best Scottish singer of all time.

Here's who they picked as Scotland's best ever singers (with some notable omissions!)

1. Annie Lennox (Eurythmics)

2. Bon Scott (ACDC)

3. Jim Kerr (Simple Minds)

4. Lewis Capaldi

