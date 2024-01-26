Scotland's Best Seaside Towns 2024: 20 of the best Scottish seaside towns for tourists to visit
Looking to take a break in Scotland this year? Here are 20 of the most beautiful Scottish seaside towns our readers recommend you visit.
With stunning scenic landscapes, majestic cliffs and thousands of miles of beautiful coastline, taking a break in a Scottish seaside town could be one of the most relaxing holidays you can imagine.
Picturesque and unique, it's hard to beat the views you can see across these various locations in Scotland and if you're looking to relax and recharge you may just want to visit them all.
However, if you only have time to visit one or two places on your trip, it may be worth checking out of list of recommended seaside towns to visit in Scotland in 2024, as chosen by our readers.
Here are the top 20 seaside locations to visit in Scotland in 2024.