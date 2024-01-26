All Sections
Which Scottish seaside town will you visit next? Photo: Jane Barlow/PA WireWhich Scottish seaside town will you visit next? Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Which Scottish seaside town will you visit next? Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Scotland's Best Seaside Towns 2024: 20 of the best Scottish seaside towns for tourists to visit

Looking to take a break in Scotland this year? Here are 20 of the most beautiful Scottish seaside towns our readers recommend you visit.

By Graham Falk
Published 26th Jan 2024, 11:06 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 11:48 GMT

With stunning scenic landscapes, majestic cliffs and thousands of miles of beautiful coastline, taking a break in a Scottish seaside town could be one of the most relaxing holidays you can imagine.

Picturesque and unique, it's hard to beat the views you can see across these various locations in Scotland and if you're looking to relax and recharge you may just want to visit them all.

However, if you only have time to visit one or two places on your trip, it may be worth checking out of list of recommended seaside towns to visit in Scotland in 2024, as chosen by our readers.

Here are the top 20 seaside locations to visit in Scotland in 2024.

North Berwick is once again our readers number one choice for Scottish seaside towns to visit and is easily accessible from the capital, with just a 30 minute train journey from Edinburgh. Grab yourself some fish and chips and take a lovely stroll alongside some of the world's most awe-inspiring scenery.

1. North Berwick

1. North Berwick

North Berwick is once again our readers number one choice for Scottish seaside towns to visit and is easily accessible from the capital, with just a 30 minute train journey from Edinburgh. Grab yourself some fish and chips and take a lovely stroll alongside some of the world's most awe-inspiring scenery. Photo: Jacqueline Dawson

Nicknamed 'The Gateway to the Isles', the striking Island of Oban has been popular with tourists for decades and is known as Scotland's seafood capital.

2. Oban

2. Oban

Nicknamed 'The Gateway to the Isles', the striking Island of Oban has been popular with tourists for decades and is known as Scotland's seafood capital. Photo: UGC

Sitting upon Scotland's north east coast, Stonehaven offers up beautiful old castles and a cute harbour to visit and is one of the highest rated seaside town to visit in Scotland.

3. Stonehaven

3. Stonehaven

Sitting upon Scotland's north east coast, Stonehaven offers up beautiful old castles and a cute harbour to visit and is one of the highest rated seaside town to visit in Scotland. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

With golden sands, St Andrews is known for its golf courses but is actually one of the most beautiful seaside town to visit in Scotland - and our readers had it high up on our list.

4. St Andrews

4. St Andrews

With golden sands, St Andrews is known for its golf courses but is actually one of the most beautiful seaside town to visit in Scotland - and our readers had it high up on our list. Photo: Unknown

