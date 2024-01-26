With stunning scenic landscapes, majestic cliffs and thousands of miles of beautiful coastline, taking a break in a Scottish seaside town could be one of the most relaxing holidays you can imagine.

Picturesque and unique, it's hard to beat the views you can see across these various locations in Scotland and if you're looking to relax and recharge you may just want to visit them all.

However, if you only have time to visit one or two places on your trip, it may be worth checking out of list of recommended seaside towns to visit in Scotland in 2024, as chosen by our readers.

Here are the top 20 seaside locations to visit in Scotland in 2024.

1 . North Berwick North Berwick is once again our readers number one choice for Scottish seaside towns to visit and is easily accessible from the capital, with just a 30 minute train journey from Edinburgh. Grab yourself some fish and chips and take a lovely stroll alongside some of the world's most awe-inspiring scenery.

2 . Oban Nicknamed 'The Gateway to the Isles', the striking Island of Oban has been popular with tourists for decades and is known as Scotland's seafood capital.

3 . Stonehaven Sitting upon Scotland's north east coast, Stonehaven offers up beautiful old castles and a cute harbour to visit and is one of the highest rated seaside town to visit in Scotland.

4 . St Andrews With golden sands, St Andrews is known for its golf courses but is actually one of the most beautiful seaside town to visit in Scotland - and our readers had it high up on our list.