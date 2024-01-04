All Sections
The top 25 Scottish bands of all time according to our readers. Cr. Getty Images.

Best Scottish Bands 2024: Here are the 25 best bands from Scotland ever - from Runrig to Biffy Clyro

There's no doubting Scotland has produced some of the best bands of all time. But who is the best ever?

By Graham Falk
Published 4th Jan 2024, 14:24 GMT

From Runrig to Biffy Clyro to Frightened Rabbit, Scotland have been producing some of the world's best bands and lyricists for decades.

However, narrowing it down to a top 25 is more difficult than you can imagine, so we decided to ask our readers at The Scotsman who they would vote as their number one Scottish band of all time...

Here's who they picked.

Fronted by Scottish singer Jim Kerr, Simple Minds are best known for the song Don't You (Forget About Me) and won our reader's voice by a tiny margin.

1. Simple Minds

Fronted by Scottish singer Jim Kerr, Simple Minds are best known for the song Don't You (Forget About Me) and won our reader's voice by a tiny margin. Photo: Lonesome Pine

Formed in Dunfermline, Fife, in 1981 Big Country had a lot of votes from our readers.

2. Big Country

Formed in Dunfermline, Fife, in 1981 Big Country had a lot of votes from our readers. Photo: Contributed

Fronted by the iconic Sharleen Spiteri, Texas have been one of the most consistent Scottish bands ever, releasing banger after banger.

3. Texas

Fronted by the iconic Sharleen Spiteri, Texas have been one of the most consistent Scottish bands ever, releasing banger after banger. Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah

Formed on the Isle of Skye in 1973, Runrig are most well known for their song Loch Lomond.

4. Runrig

Formed on the Isle of Skye in 1973, Runrig are most well known for their song Loch Lomond. Photo: via WikiCommons

