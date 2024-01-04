Best Scottish Bands 2024: Here are the 25 best bands from Scotland ever - from Runrig to Biffy Clyro
There's no doubting Scotland has produced some of the best bands of all time. But who is the best ever?
From Runrig to Biffy Clyro to Frightened Rabbit, Scotland have been producing some of the world's best bands and lyricists for decades.
However, narrowing it down to a top 25 is more difficult than you can imagine, so we decided to ask our readers at The Scotsman who they would vote as their number one Scottish band of all time...
Here's who they picked.
