The Stone of Destiny, a historical artefact connected to Scotland, is at the heart of a controversy as the Coronation of King Charles III is just over the horizon in early May.

After the announcement that the legendary stone, also known as the Stone of Scone, would be moved from Edinburgh to Westminster Abbey to play a ‘crucial role’ at the royal event, the idea was widely criticised.

The Royal Family’s regalia features jewels and St Edward’s Crown so an ancient rock that isn’t dazzling may not seem important but it is, in fact, of huge cultural significance. Here’s what the Stone of Destiny is, how it will feature in King Charles III’s coronation and where the stone is now.

What is the Stone of Destiny?

According to Historic Environment Scotland, the Stone of Destiny is an ‘ancient symbol’ of the Scottish monarchy known as An Lia Fàil in Scottish Gaelic or Stane o Scuin in Scots.

It is composed of a pinkish buff sandstone that is reminiscent of that found in areas like Angus which is nearby to Scone (Old Scone was once the Kingdom of Scotland’s historic capital.) In 1296, King Edward I of England took the stone from Scotland and had it incorporated into a throne at Westminster Abbey.

History Hit reported that it “served as a symbol that the kings of England were to be crowned kings of Scotland too following the Treaty of Union of 1707.”

A replica of the Stone of Destiny in Scone, Scotland. Old Scone was formerly the historic capital of the Kingdom of Scotland.

Will Charles sit on the Stone of Destiny?

Yes, the newest monarch of Britain will sit on the Stone of Scone for his coronation. The Daily Express said: “As part of the ancient ceremony, he will be required to sit on the Coronation Chair that contains the sacred Stone of Destiny, or the Stone of Scone as it is also sometimes known.”

Where is the Stone of Destiny now?

On Christmas day in 1950, four students from Scotland made history by removing the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey; their deed was even immortalised in Scottish cinema. The stone then reappeared at the high altar of Arbroath Abbey in Scotland three months later.

When the London police were informed, they reclaimed the stone and returned it to Westminster and it wasn’t until 1996 that it was ‘officially’ returned to Scotland and placed on display in Edinburgh Castle. It has since rested in the Crown Room along with the Crown Jewels in the Royal Palace to the east side of Crown Square.