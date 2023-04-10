The Coronation of King Charles III will take place in spring at Westminster Abbey, here’s what we know so far.

King Charles III with the Queen Consort. Details of the ceremonial events of the Coronation of the King in London on May 6 have been announced.

King Charles III will be crowned with Camilla, Queen Consort, in just under a month’s time. He ascended to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland last year.

This will make King Charles the oldest new monarch in British history when his coronation takes place - which is set occur almost exactly 70 years after his mother’s. Thousands are expected to attend the lavish ceremony but rumours are spreading of some people who will not be attending, such as Prince Harry.

Here’s when King Charles III’s coronation takes place, if it will be a bank holiday for the UK and what Prince Harry’s plans are.

When is King Charles Coronation 2023?

The Coronation of King Charles III will fall on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey in England. The celebrations will follow on with a weekend of events like a concert at Windsor Castle.

Will the Coronation be a bank holiday?

The UK Government confirmed that a bank holiday will be held in honour of the coronation of King Charles III. It will fall on Monday, May 8, following the ceremony on Saturday, 6 May, and it applies to all UK nations.

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, returns to Buckingham Palace, London, in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, having delivered The Queen's Speech. The King and Queen Consort will travel to the coronation in the modern Diamond Jubilee State Coach and return in the historic Gold State Coach.

Is Prince Harry going to the Coronation?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Megan, have had a strained relationship with the royals after levying many accusations against them. This led many to question if the two, now living in California, would be invited at all.

However, Hello Magazine confirmed that a spokesperson for the pair said: "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

What will happen at the Coronation?

King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort will start off at Buckingham Palace and in a procession called ‘The King’s Procession’ will go to Westminster Abbey where they will be crowned in a service by the Archbishop of Canterbury. King Charles will be asked if he shall govern the UK and the other Commonwealth nations lawfully and uphold Christianity.

