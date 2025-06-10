The 600-year-old Edinburgh tower house and taxidermist's home up for sale

An early 15th-century Edinburgh tower house that was saved and lovingly restored by one of Scotland’s top taxidermists has come up for sale.

Cramond Tower was taken over by taxidermist George Jamieson and his wife Anne, with the pair turning the abandoned historic property, which had been left to dwindle for more than 150 years, into their much-loved home.

The property, which sits in Kirk Cramond close to the Firth of Forth to the west of the capital, was once the summer residence of the Bishops of Dunkeld before passing into the hands of the powerful Douglas family.

Mr Jamieson, whose skill was in demand by museums across Scotland and his pieces also sold around the world, passed away last year, aged 70, with the house now up for sale.

Maz Purdie, senior sales negotiator at Rettie, said the historical nature of the property had proved to be a “massive draw” for potential buyers - as had its association with Mr Jamieson, who also worked in a studio at his home.

She said: “It is a really special place. When George Jamieson bought it 50 years ago, there were no floors, there was no roof. He spent 50 years making it into the property that it is.

“A lot of people got in touch regarding the property because they knew it was his. They knew it would be a little eccentric.”

The property mixes ancient architecture with home comforts, while offering a home close to the water in a tranquil setting, but with easy access to the city.

Cramond Tower was acquired by the Bishopric of Dunkeld in 1409 and the defensive pile was possibly fitted with a drawbridge in its early years.

Following the Reformation, the tower passed from the house of Douglas into the possession of Edinburgh merchant James Inglis in 1622, with more homely aspects added to the tower, such as windows, more fireplaces and window seats.

Abandoned in the late 17th century as the family moved to Cramond House, the tower was a virtual ruin by the 1830s. Today, Cramond Tower is set over five levels and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms.

The property blends “charm and character of ancient architecture” with the practicalities of modern living, Ms Purdie said. She added: “Cramond Tower is one of these properties that you never know if it will take six months or six days to sell.

“The diverse range of buyers coming forward has been amazing. We have had people who want it as a family home, somewhere where they can raise their children. It sits in half an acre and is just right next to the beach.

“We have had inquiries from people from overseas and from people who own estates elsewhere in Scotland, such as Aberdeenshire, and want a place in Edinburgh.

“People have been interested in it because they know they are buying a piece of history. That has been the driving force behind many inquiries. One woman was in touch from America as her ancestors were from Cramond.”

George Jamieson was born in Edinburgh with a client base spanning Europe, the United States and Australia.

He started out in taxidermy through his interest in birdwatching, painting and sketching. He was given a stuffed golden eagle for passing his 11+ exam.

As a teenager, he started mounting the dead birds he found while out with his binoculars. He was later advised by the former Royal Museum of Scotland on his craft, which he continued to pursue while at university in Aberdeen.

”My desire to do taxidermy was to create the illusion of life using the original animal or bird skins and modelled in a lifelike manner,” he said. “This appeared to me to be the most honest type of wildlife art.”

