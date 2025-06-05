Former Scottish hunting lodge hotel with ‘excellent’ food near Gleneagles goes on sale

Cairn Lodge Hotel, located a stone’s throw away from the world-famous Gleneagles golf course in the village of Auchterarder, presents potential buyers with a dream opportunity to own a hospitality business with a reputation for providing luxury food and accommodation for visitors from across the globe.

The hotel’s elegant Garden Room is a past winner of the Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Pub & Bar Awards, with judges praising the venue for “its all-round high performance from the welcome they received to the food quality and fantastic customer service.”

Here we take a look around this 10-bedroom hotel, which is listed for sale with Fin & Country Scotland.More information about the property can be found here

1 . Cairn Lodge Hotel The refurbished 10-bedroom Cairn Lodge Hotel includes a separate four-bedroom lodge and is a hit with golfers keen on playing the greens of the prestigious Gleneagles. | Fine & Country Photo Sales

2 . Cairn Lodge Hotel A cosy lounge and bar with a feature fireplace offers an ideal setting for evening drinks, while a bright, tranquil lounge beyond the main hall is ideal for morning coffee. | Fine & Country Photo Sales

3 . Cairn Lodge Hotel The building was extensively refurbished just five years ago and blends period charm with contemporary elegance. | Fine & Country Photo Sales

4 . Cairn Lodge Hotel The 10 bedrooms in the main house all include en-suite bathrooms, and other features include the Garden Room - a beautifully designed orangery dining space - multiple lounges, and a well-equipped commercial kitchen installed as part of a major renovation and extension project. | Fine & Country Photo Sales