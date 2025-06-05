Former Scottish hunting lodge hotel with ‘excellent’ food near Gleneagles goes on sale

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 5th Jun 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 16:03 BST

A luxury boutique hotel renowned nationally for its fine dining and high level of customer service is up for sale.

Cairn Lodge Hotel, located a stone’s throw away from the world-famous Gleneagles golf course in the village of Auchterarder, presents potential buyers with a dream opportunity to own a hospitality business with a reputation for providing luxury food and accommodation for visitors from across the globe.

The hotel’s elegant Garden Room is a past winner of the Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Pub & Bar Awards, with judges praising the venue for “its all-round high performance from the welcome they received to the food quality and fantastic customer service.”

Here we take a look around this 10-bedroom hotel, which is listed for sale with Fin & Country Scotland.More information about the property can be found here

The refurbished 10-bedroom Cairn Lodge Hotel includes a separate four-bedroom lodge and is a hit with golfers keen on playing the greens of the prestigious Gleneagles.

1. Cairn Lodge Hotel

The refurbished 10-bedroom Cairn Lodge Hotel includes a separate four-bedroom lodge and is a hit with golfers keen on playing the greens of the prestigious Gleneagles. | Fine & Country

A cosy lounge and bar with a feature fireplace offers an ideal setting for evening drinks, while a bright, tranquil lounge beyond the main hall is ideal for morning coffee.

2. Cairn Lodge Hotel

A cosy lounge and bar with a feature fireplace offers an ideal setting for evening drinks, while a bright, tranquil lounge beyond the main hall is ideal for morning coffee. | Fine & Country

The building was extensively refurbished just five years ago and blends period charm with contemporary elegance.

3. Cairn Lodge Hotel

The building was extensively refurbished just five years ago and blends period charm with contemporary elegance. | Fine & Country

The 10 bedrooms in the main house all include en-suite bathrooms, and other features include the Garden Room - a beautifully designed orangery dining space - multiple lounges, and a well-equipped commercial kitchen installed as part of a major renovation and extension project.

4. Cairn Lodge Hotel

The 10 bedrooms in the main house all include en-suite bathrooms, and other features include the Garden Room - a beautifully designed orangery dining space - multiple lounges, and a well-equipped commercial kitchen installed as part of a major renovation and extension project. | Fine & Country

