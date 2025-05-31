A 19th Century lighthouse on the far north coast of Scotland has come up for sale.

Holborn Head at Scrabster near Thurso was designed by the Stevenson family dynasty of lighthouse builders but has been sympathetically converted into a comfortable home which has B-listed status.

Many original features of the old lighthouse keepers’ accomodation have been retained. The once all-powerful lamp which guided sailors in the Pentland Firth for more than 100 years was turned off in 2003 with the tower now used as a look out and observatory.

Endless views of sky, sea and coastline are included in the price, with Holborn Head being marketed for offers over £450,000.

A statement from estate agency Galbraith, which is handling the sale, said: “ The property is in an outstanding setting with stunning elevated views over Scrabster beach and harbour to Dunnet Head, Orkney and the Old Man of Hoy.

“This beautiful and dramatic Caithness coastline sits against a backdrop of spectacular mountain scenery, home to a wide variety of native wildlife and providing ideal hill walking and climbing.

“ Inland is the Flows National Nature Reserve, designated for its spectacular peat and wetlands, while the River Thurso, which runs through the heart of the Reserve, is a salmon and sea trout river of great renown drawing fishermen from across the world.”

Holborn Head has two reception rooms and three bedrooms over two storeys, with the living area on the first floor to allow for total immersion in the sea views.

The property has a three-car garage, studio and garden stores with “immaculately presented grounds” surrounding the lighthouse.

The home was originally two flats lived in by the lighthouse keepers, with the accommodation reworked into a single dwelling.

Many original features have been retained with modern comforts added to the property.

The statement added: “The work has been carried out to the highest standard, with excellent levels of insulation, underfloor heating on the ground floor, consented additional window openings and good quality fittings, while solid oak, Caithness flagstone, wrought iron finishes and an understated interior reflect and complement the magnificence of the surrounding landscape.”

The lighthouse tower is reached by ladder staircases with the space “beautifully restored”. The light has been removed from the lens dome, with the space now used as an outlook and observatory.